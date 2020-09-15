We're back with another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup in which we note down all the biggest stories doing the rounds in the world of professional wrestling.

It's been quite a busy day as several stories have come to light, and we have picked five of the most newsworthy of the lot.

The first and most important is about a WWE Superstar deciding to leave WWE once their current contract ends. Yes, the star might not re-sign with the company.

Chris Jericho also revealed that he is in contact with many Superstars in the WWE. Fresh updates on Jeff Hardy's WWE contract status have also been revealed, and the fans of the Charismatic Enigma would be quite happy.

AJ Styles is also reportedly unhappy with a recent development. Finally, an AEW star revealed that his mother told him to choose All Elite Wrestling over WWE.

On that note, let's jump right in and take a look at the latest WWE Rumor Roundup in detail:

#5 WWE Superstar has decided to not re-sign with the company

Advertisement

WrestleVotes reports that a Superstar has decided not to re-sign with the WWE once the talent's current contract expires. The identity of the Superstar wasn't disclosed. Here's what the tweet stated:

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020

"I can't reveal the name as that's just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires."

Who could the Superstar be?

A few high-profile names have been engaged in contract negotiations in recent months, and the most prominent name on the list was Rey Mysterio. The WWE Legend reportedly signed a contract extension, and he is back playing a pivotal role in the main event scene on RAW.

Several WWE Superstars have been released over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a handful of them voluntarily wanted to leave the company.

Ideally, we should get to know the name of the latest name who wants out sooner rather than later.