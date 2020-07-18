WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar was told he won't be World Champion due to his hair, Real-life heat between Finn Balor and another star, Why AJ Styles got mad and more - 17th July 2020

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The lineup we have for you today is as stacked as ever with some huge stories. It has been a really newsworthy day filled with rumors, speculation, and stories, most of which are quite controversial in nature.

A WWE veteran was once not considered for a World title push merely because of his hair.

A former Champion also called out Finn Balor on Twitter regarding a report of there being some real-life beef between them.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also opened up on some big backstage rumors about AJ Styles being unhappy and his move to SmackDown. The recently released WWE Superstars were at their unfiltered best as they spilled the beans on various previously unknown backstage details.

The real reason behind Bianca Belair's recent absence from WWE TV has also been revealed.

On that note, here is the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Dolph Ziggler was told he would never become a WWE World Champion because of his hair

Here's @HEELZiggler telling me he was once told he'd never be a serious world title contender because of.... HIS HAIR?!



We also talk @SonyaDevilleWWE chemistry (and a great Dolph idea for a stable with her), @RicFlairNatrBoy & @EBischoff praise + more!https://t.co/nwQ0KwzyH8 pic.twitter.com/5lTI095f5F — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 17, 2020

Dolph Ziggler did eventually win the World title twice in his career and he is also scheduled for a WWE title match at Extreme Rules. However, things didn't look all that bright for The ShowOff during his early days.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy, Dolph Ziggler revealed that WWE told him he was not credible enough to become a World Champion because of his long, blonde hair. This, of course, happened a long time ago; possibly 10 years back, and Ziggler even ended up cutting his hair short and dying it black.

The experiment failed and the WWE management realized it three weeks later.

Here's what Ziggler revealed during the interview with Alexa McCarthy:

"One time, a long time ago, I was told that the reason I am not credible enough, this was ten years ago maybe longer, to be winning World Championships, was because of my hair. Not that I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don't talk, but because of my blond hair. So it got cut short and dyed black, and I was serious, and I went out to beat the hell out of Santino. And it was the dumbest thing I've ever done. I didn't want to do it. It was not me. You can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background into things, but here is what they wanted. After three weeks, they said, 'Uh, our bad.'" H/t Sportskeeda's Anirban Banerjee

Will Ziggler manage to win the WWE title from McIntyre this Sunday? While he does have the support of one of the greatest Superstars of all time, McIntyre should ideally retain the belt.