WWE Rumor Roundup - The next Brock Lesnar has been found, Twist in The Undertaker's retirement, Former Champion returning to RAW, and more - 21st September 2020

Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, and The Undertaker.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 22 Sep 2020, 01:16 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

It's time for another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup has some big names, including two veterans who are considered to be great rivals of each other - Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

When it comes to the Beast Incarnate, the WWE may have finally found the next Brock Lesnar, and the company is also doing their bit from a storyline standpoint to build up the Superstar in question.

The Undertaker also opened up about what the Vince McMahon was unhappy about with the Last Ride docuseries, and it could be a way to get the Deadman back to the ring.

A current IMPACT Wrestling star has revealed that he is working on a few projects with the WWE. An absent WWE Superstar is also finally set to make his return to TV on Monday Night RAW.

The possible 'endgame' for Otis' Money in the Bank contract storyline has also been revealed.

On that note, let's take a look at all the stories mentioned above in detail in the latest instalment of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. WWE wants Roman Reigns to take Brock Lesnar's position

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. However, the WWE seems to have moved on from positioning Brock Lesnar as the biggest Superstar in the company as they may now have reserved the slot for Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer explained in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the new Roman Reigns gimmick could be similar to Brock Lesnar. The idea would be to have The Big Dog pick up quick wins to solidify himself as a Brock Lesnar-like figure in the company.

Roman Reigns, however, is expected to work more frequently than the Beast Incarnate, and 'The Tribal Chief' is also considered to be a more cost-effective option.

Here's what Meltzer noted:

The two could probably have a great match, since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.
Published 22 Sep 2020, 01:16 IST
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar The Undertaker WWE Rumor Roundup
