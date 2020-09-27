WWE Rumor Roundup - The Rock agrees to appear for rival promotion, Vince McMahon's rule broken, Former WCW star returns and more - 26th September 2020

Welcome back to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. A lot has happened around WWE as the company prepares for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The Rock has managed to make the list today, and it's regarding a story that not many would have anticipated to happen.

More details about Vince McMahon's secret rule have been revealed and it's bizarre, to say the least. RETRIBUTION is the most-talked-about act on Monday Night RAW at the moment, and several details about plans for the faction have been revealed.

A WWE Superstar has also hinted at Roman Reigns possibly getting a heel faction. In other news, a former WCW star resumed working for the company this week.

On that note, here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 The Rock to make a video appearance for IMPACT Wrestling

Ken Shamrock is set to be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020. With that, the former WWE Superstar recently made a very special request to The Rock.

A legendary MMA fighter who blazed the trail for MMA fighters in pro wrestling - it is our incredible privilege to induct the first ever World Champion in IMPACT history - @ShamrockKen - into the IMPACT Hall of Fame this year.



Thank you to @WWE for the footage. pic.twitter.com/v9CUiK6oSe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2020

Shamrock issued a tweet in which he asked The Great One to send an induction greeting. Shamrock had some great moments with The Rock during his time in WWE, and he considers them to be the most memorable highlights of his career.

"@TheRock Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting. After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you."

The Rock promptly responded to the request and agreed to send over an induction greeting video to IMPACT Wrestling, which should ideally be aired during the ceremony.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

👊🏾🖤 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

The IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony is expected to happen during Bound for Glory weekend in October. The Rock's video greeting would technically be his first IMPACT Wrestling appearance.

Ken Shamrock and The Rock, as stated earlier, have history with each other as they feuded for the Intercontinental Championship in 1998.

Will we see The Rock on IMPACT Wrestling programming? Expect the unexpected in 2020.