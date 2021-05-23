WWE Rumor Roundup - Top superstar released, Lana's 'first husband' spotted at tryouts, Big name returning in July, Will Aalyah Mysterio wrestle? (22nd May 2021)

We're back with another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, and we have lined up some big stories for you today.

WWE recently released a highly-rated superstar, and backstage details of his alleged unprofessionalism have now been revealed. We have a massive update on John Cena's return date as WWE could be planning something big for the Cenation Leader.

Rey Mysterio also provided an update on his daughter Aalyah's wrestling future. Elsewhere, many AEW regulars attended WWE's most recent male tryouts. One of the talents spotted at the tryouts played the role of Lana's first husband on TV last year.

We end the roundup with Kurt Angle's revelation regarding how two former WWE Champions evaded drug tests in the company.

#5. Velveteen Dream released by WWE, backstage details of behavioral issues and unprofessionalism

Mike Johnson of PWInsider was the first to report about Velveteen Dream's WWE release, and several other outlets later confirmed the story.

Velveteen Dream was no stranger to controversy as his name cropped up during the #SpeakingOut movement. The former NXT North American Champion also had quite a questionable reputation backstage, and several details have now started trickling over on the internet.

WWE artist Rob Schamberger reacted to Velveteen Dream's release on Twitter, and he gave a blunt verdict on the 25-year-old wrestler. Schamberger said Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he'd come across in the wrestling business.

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 20, 2021

Bryan Alvarez also spoke about Velveteen Dream's WWE departure during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, where he discussed the NXT superstar's behavioral problems.

Alvarez said that talents in NXT were uncomfortable going up to the officials to complain about Velveteen Dream as the star reportedly had friends in high places and was close with management.

Velveteen Dream's run was riddled with controversies, and all the problems ultimately resulted in his release.

Can confirm Velveteen Dream has been released. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2021

Velveteen Dream was once tipped to become a significant player, and thankfully for the former Tough Enough competitor, time is still on his side if he intends on turning his career around.

1 / 5 NEXT