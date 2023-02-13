WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H has given up on major star's push, Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 plans, Big swerve could be planned for Elimination Chamber

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has reportedly given up on the current push of a major star. A significant swerve could be in the store for the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023. We also have a report on the current WrestleMania 39 plans for Bray Wyatt.

Let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3 Report on Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 plans

. @Bub3m16 Who should Bray Wyatt face at WrestleMania? Who should Bray Wyatt face at WrestleMania? https://t.co/DBas2xQomW

Among all the returns that have happened since Triple H became the head of creative last year, Bray Wyatt's has to be the biggest. However, fans aren't entirely happy with his booking and the fact that there is no confirmation yet on his WrestleMania plans.

Xero News has now reported that Bray Wyatt is expected to compete at WrestleMania 39; however, his opponent isn't confirmed yet. Additionally, Code Orange might be involved in his special entrance on the show.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to have a match at WrestleMania 39. My source couldn't confirm who he will be up against at this moment in time but WWE had spoken about Code Orange performing "Shatter" at the show as far back as November," stated Xero News.

Bray Wyatt competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 last month, where he defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match. The Uncle Howdy character has kept things interesting, and fans are excited to see where this storyline leads and who is actually behind the mask of Uncle Howdy.

#2 Big swerve could be planned for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Rohan @Rohan5640



To know what he means. Nice way to shut Jimmy out by not being able to travel to Canada. Paul Heyman tells Jimmy Uso to stay home next week. "Sometimes you see things on TV that you don't see when you're on the show," he has told her.To know what he means. Nice way to shut Jimmy out by not being able to travel to Canada. #SmackDown Paul Heyman tells Jimmy Uso to stay home next week. "Sometimes you see things on TV that you don't see when you're on the show," he has told her. To know what he means. Nice way to shut Jimmy out by not being able to travel to Canada. #SmackDown https://t.co/XhXQJmyeoe

Elimination Chamber 2023 is set to feature Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso finally made his return and joined forces with Jimmy Uso after walking out on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. However, the end of SmackDown saw Paul Heyman inform Jimmy that Roman Reigns had asked The Usos to stay at home instead of being in Montreal for the Elimination Chamber.

This announcement was considered to be a made-up reason by WWE, as Jimmy Uso is not allowed to travel to Canada due to his past DUI charges.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that The Usos are cleared to travel to Canada. He further speculated whether all of this could be a swerve.

"I was told they’re okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they’re cleared for Canada, and I was told they’re both cleared. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, or a storyline, but they’re cleared to show up," Dave Meltzer said.

The rumored plans for WrestleMania 39 are for Sami Zayn to team up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for their tag team titles. The build-up to this match could very well begin at Elimination Chamber 2023, with The Usos helping Reigns win his match against Zayn.

#1 Triple H has reportedly given up on a major star's push

Last week, JBL ended his alliance with Baron Corbin in a rather harsh way as he blasted Corbin for not being good enough. Fans considered the segment to be a massive burial of Corbin.

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H gave up on the angle and felt that it wasn't working.

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Meltzer said.

With reports of JBL not appearing on WWE television going forward, it would be interesting to see where Baron Corbin goes from here.

Poll : Do you think The Usos will show up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023? Yes No 0 votes