The day that passed was one of the biggest of the week in terms of its newsworthiness. Two huge stories broke in the past few hours, and one of them has received tremendous backlash from the fans as well as the WWE locker room.

Vince McMahon's latest edict has not gone down too well with the WWE Superstars and the fans, and we have all the latest details on the developing story.

Two talented Superstars were also released from the WWE, and the release wasn't expected to happen as they were rumored to make their return to TV soon. We now know the reason behind the release.

A top AEW Star commented on the possibility of Brock Lesnar coming to All Elite Wrestling, and he was prepared for a match with the Beast Incarnate. Details of Vince McMahon canceling a Brock Lesnar match have also been revealed.

Details of Roman Reigns' backstage request to the WWE would also pleasantly surprise the fans. Sasha Banks also opened up about her plans to become a mother and when she plans on retiring from professional wrestling.

Here is the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. The reason why WWE release AOP revealed

Advertisement

Akam and Rezar of AOP have been released from WWE, and the company issued the following statement earlier in the confirming the departures:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/26hOhQL2vS — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2020

AOP was out of action ever since Rezar suffered a bicep injury and while the belief was that they would back on WWE TV, the decision was made to release the duo.

During the latest edition of Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Tom Colohue, Tom revealed the reason behind WWE releasing AOP. Tom noted that AOP had suffered several setbacks over the years. It was only a matter of time that someone in the company would give up on the tag team. Unfortunately for Akam and Rezar, that's exactly what happened.

Here's what Tom revealed:

"To my knowledge, the only information I got that I tweeted about pretty much immediately after finding out about the information. I reached out, and the information I got was pretty much simple and that there was only a matter of time because of a number of setbacks that have been experienced, which essentially meant that someone was always going to give up on AOP. I wasn't told who, I was just told someone had given up, and at that point they just wanted to write them off and call it quits. There was apparently another injury setback that hasn't been announced just yet."