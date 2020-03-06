WWE Rumor Roundup - Vince McMahon changed his mind about Goldberg, Big PPV match featuring Roman Reigns cancelled - 6th March 2020

Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's Daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The lineup for the day features all the biggest names from the company.

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon and John Cena make it to today's roundup as part of various noteworthy stories.

The WWE boss didn't react favourably to a top Superstar's match on RAW and there are doubts backstage about said talent's WrestleMania push.

Vince McMahon also changed his mind about Goldberg after he was convinced by other officials backstage.

A big match from the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV has been cancelled and the Superstars who were supposed to be a part of the bout were left surprised by the decision.

Brock Lesnar is also reportedly going the extra mile to put over a talented Superstar and that should please every member of the WWE Universe.

There was also an interesting backstage note about John Cena's willingness to get pinned by a Superstar.

Doesn't it seem like a stacked edition today? It sure does. On that note, let's take a look at each story in a detailed manner:

#5. Vince McMahon changed his mind about Goldberg

Goldberg is inarguably the biggest Superstar heading into WrestleMania 36 as the 53-year-old part-timer has the Universal Championship around his waist and is scheduled for a massive dream match against Roman Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer's return to the WWE has yielded remunerative outcomes for him, however, as revealed by Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast to host Korey Gunz, Vince McMahon never really wanted to sign Goldberg.

Here's what Tom told Korey Gunz on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions episode:

Firstly I think it's interesting what you say about Goldberg being the big star in Vince's eyes. Vince McMahon originally never wanted to sign Goldberg for anything. He had to be convinced to bring him in from the days after WCW. He had to be convinced to bring him back. Goldberg is not one that Vince ever really felt an affinity to.

