It's time for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It has been a hectic week in the professional wrestling world as WWE wrapped up the SummerSlam PPV and also presented the RAW after the PPV.

SummerSlam has received positive reviews, and it lived up to the 'you won't see it coming' tag as Roman Reigns made his WWE return at the end of the show. Various details of The Big Dog's return and WWE's secret have been revealed.

The original plans for Roman Reigns, which also involved an Otis cash-in and a world title win for another Superstar from SmackDown have also been revealed.

Today's roundup would be incomplete without Keith Lee, who made his RAW debut this week. Backstage news on the plans for the former NXT Champion and the reason behind the change of his gear has also been covered.

We also have more updates on Austin Theory's abrupt hiatus and his WWE status.

Here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Vince McMahon's plans for Keith Lee following debut on WWE RAW, the reason behind the change in gear

Keith Lee made his official RAW debut, and he was immediately inserted into an angle with the biggest heel on the Red brand in Randy Orton.

The fans, however, were not too pleased about WWE changing Keith Lee's entrance theme and his in-ring gear.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea behind changing Keith Lee's in-ring gear could be to cover up his belly, which is usually Vince McMahon's mindset.

"It did suck yeah. New outfit. Gym shorts and a tight t-shirt. You know Vince's mind. Got to cover up the belly, you know what I mean. That's Vince's mind. I don't think the outfit kills him. I don't think it was a positive either."

A separate report from PWInsider revealed that WWE intends on pushing Keith Lee as a top babyface on RAW.

WrestlingNews.co also added that the plan at some point is to turn Lee heel before booking him in a WWE Championship feud with a top babyface.