WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon shoots down idea for a major return, Original RAW main event, Note on Alexa Bliss' segments (February 7, 2022)

The road to WrestleMania often features several comebacks by famous names from the past. One such return was supposed to happen this year, but Vince McMahon was reportedly not interested in the idea.

Details about the originally planned main event for last week's episode of RAW have emerged. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss' recent 'therapy sessions' have become a recurring aspect of the red brand. There is now information on how many of those segments were filmed beforehand.

Not too long ago, X-Pac confirmed that he was open to performing in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. Today's roundup includes the possible reason why that did not happen.

Additionally, an advertisement regarding two live event matches just before WrestleMania 38 could hint towards WWE's creative plan for its most significant event of the year.

#5. Vince McMahon "never signed off" on a pitch for Kurt Angle's WWE comeback

Kurt Angle recently suggested that there had been plans for him to return to Vince McMahon's company for a three-week program. Higher-ups eventually canceled this idea, according to the Olympic gold medalist.

Ringside News has since stated that while there is some truth to what Angle said, there were no concrete plans booked in the first place. As per the website, there had been a pitch for his three-week program backstage, but Vince McMahon never gave it the green light:

"There was an idea for Kurt Angle to make his way back to television, but it was never given the green light. We were told that 'the three week program he’s talking about was a pitch, but never anything Vince signed off on.'"

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he was in attendance for the 2022 Royal Rumble event. In addition to a photo-op with fans, the WWE Hall of Famer also did some documentary interviews a day before the Rumble.

