WWE SmackDown: 3 things that can get fans excited for the Royal Rumble

Unexpected returns helped the show last week, but what can happen next?

The first SmackDown of this decade was filled with amazing returns, great in-ring matches, and some surprise entrances. The Usos returned after a long hiatus to help their cousin and fellow WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, while John Morrison was seen coming out of The Miz's locker room. 'The Celtic Warrior' Sheamus also made his long-awaited return and turned heel instantly.

There was so much raw action on the show that it was one of the most enjoyable Blue Brand episodes, and with the stakes of the performance only going uphill, one can expect nothing but sheer greatness as the Royal Rumble draws near.

With so much action and feuds, the company would not like to bring the excitement and entertainment level down at any cost. It is therefore important that the storylines continue, and the in-ring performance also creates something amazing for fans to tune into the following week.

It is with this in mind that I list down aspects that will be worth the time and welcome your comments below:

#3 Could interference by Bayley help Lacey Evans defeat Sasha Banks?

'The Legit Boss' gets a nasty employee to work with.

This may surprise some, but let's understand that we have two amazing Superstars that will square off in ring this week. These two have had their issues since Lacey Evans got involved in the championship storyline, and this match may serve as the pedestal for this feud to continue down the line.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are friends, and so the SmackDown Women's Champion will try to aide and assist her friend during the match. In an attempt to cost Lacey Evans the match, Bayley would get involved, and try to take out Lacey Evans by using her championship belt.

During this attempt, Lacey may throw Sasha Banks at Bayley, which would result in the champion hitting her friend with the belt. This may happen by accident, but it would set the storyline for an attack by Sasha Banks down the line on her friend.

