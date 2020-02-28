WWE SmackDown: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Goldberg's future, Bryan to face former rival at WrestleMania 36

This week's SmackDown will be an interesting show for multiple reasons. For one, John Cena is making his return to the blue brand and more importantly, new Universal Champion will address his victory at Super ShowDown.

Smackdown saw some weird glitched taking place last week, which looks like the build for a new Superstar to debut. As per reports, this Superstar could be none other than recently signed former Impact Wrestling Superstar, Killer Kross. While it is doubtful that he will debut anytime soon, WWE will likely continue to build him up this week on the blue brand.

We have 5 more such interesting rumors which could affect SmackDown in store for you today. So without further ado, let us take a look at them:

#5 Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Goldberg shocked the world after he made short work of The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown. Winning the Universal Championship for the second time, Goldberg managed to destroy the one-year-long build of The Fiend.

WWE has made it clear that Wyatt will not be heading into WrestleMania 36 as the Universal Champion - something most fans would have truly wanted. It wasn't difficult to figure out that the reason for having Goldberg win was so that Roman Reigns could dethrone the Champion at WrestleMania without drawing the fans' ire.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, the company has plans for Roman Reigns to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36:

Because the Elimination Chamber match is going to determine who faces the Champion. So most likely, Bill Goldberg wins and Roman Reigns wins the Chamber, or if Bray Wyatt somehow retains the title then John Cena is going to end up in the Chamber match, unless they change everything again. But, you know, that would be the deal.

