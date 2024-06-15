WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Champion's house break-in; major return; faction reunion after 2 years? 

The final WWE SmackDown before Clash at the Castle: Scotland did not disappoint. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn announced their determination to walk out the event as tag team champions.

Kevin Owens faced Solo Sikoa in the main event. Before going out for his match, Sikoa threatened Paul Heyman that he would target him if he lost. In typical Bloodline fashion, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa ran out and attacked Owens post match. He was saved by Randy Orton, who made his triumphant return after his match with Gunther last month.

Let's dive into the best and worst of WWE SmackDown this week:

Trending

Best: Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' final confrontation before Clash at the Castle

AJ Styles' temperament was at its peak on SmackDown tonight. The Phenomenal One had a tough time getting a word in, with fans chanting against him.

Styles talked about Cody Rhodes' past associations with NJPW, ROH and even referenced his time on AEW. He highlighted his failures and inability to stick with one thing. The Undisputed WWE Champion responded about his learnings from the other promotions. It is uncommon for WWE to blatantly mention other promotions on live television. With their recent prospects of opening the 'Forbidden Door' to crossover of talents, it comes as no surprise.

Styles had The OC by his side, leading to the question of their possible involvement at Clash at the Castle, given the stakes on the line.

Worst: Austin Theory still putting up with Grayson Waller

WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been going through a bad patch in their alliance.

The Aussie Icon's bragging about 'holding' the duo together and taking on all the weight on his shoulders garnered a couple of frowns from Theory. While they have not directly confronted each other on the matter, it seems this week's segment with DIY might have magnified things.

The invisible rift was prominent to the fans since Elimination Chamber this year, which was held in Waller's home country. On his talk show - The Grayson Waller Effect, the guests that night, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, attacked Austin Theory as the host looked on. He did not step forward to help, leaving fans suspicious of a potential betrayal in the future.

This week on WWE SmackDown, DIY were guests on the talk show. Johnny Gargano (Austin Theory's former ally in The Way) confronted him and discussed their potential reunion. The last time Theory was seen with The Way, which included Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, was on NXT in 2021.

Best: LA Knight enjoying getting under Logan Paul's skin

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has been teasing going after Logan Paul's United States Champion for a long while now. The two are not scheduled for a bout at Clash at the Castle in Scotland this weekend. However, this did not prevent Knight from getting the last laugh on SmackDown.

The 41-year-old broke into The Maverick's home while he was away, and made himself comfortable in his swimming pool. And it all happened in Logan Paul's house in Puerto Rico while he was away. The US Champion was not at all pleased but LA Knight was proud as he grinned from ear to ear, spouting off catchphrases.

Knight has been vying for a singles title run for a while now and the build-up of this feud with Logan Paul until SummerSlam might be the path for his victory.