Bayley and Naomi kicked off the WWE SmackDown before Clash at the Castle, and we headed for the first match of the night shortly after.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven came out before the former said that the people of Scotland will be witnessing two wins from her team, one in the following match and the other tomorrow when Piper defeats Bayley.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 14, 2024):

Naomi def. Chelsea Green

Santos Escobar def. Apollo Crews

Nia Jax def. Michin

Solo Sikoa def. Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Results: Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

Naomi got an early takedown before Green pleaded for a timeout but got smacked in the face and hit with the split-legged splash for a near fall. Chelsea fled the ring and demanded a timeout as Naomi tried for a dive but it was countered.

Green got a big stomp on the apron before she was sent outside, and Naomi got a big dive. Naomi hit a crossbody in the ring for another near fall before Green came back with some strikes of her own. Chelsea tried to get a pin with her feet on the ropes, but Bayley broke it up before Naomi got the backstabber for the win.

Result: Naomi def. Chelsea Green

Grade: B

Baron Corbin was back on SmackDown, and the Legado Del Fantasma was fined for the attack on Apollo Crews last week.

The Grayson Waller Effect was out next, and The WWE Tag Team Champions called DIY out but only had one chair for the two of them.

Ciampa and Gargano tried to dive a wedge between Theory and Waller and aired the footage of their match last week.

The footage showed that Waller dragged Theory in the way of a dive from Gargano, and Grayson tried to argue that it was AI-generated.

Ciampa and Gargano challenged them to a title match, and Waller tried to weasel out of it before Johnny claimed that Waller was using Theory. A brawl broke out, Theory got in the way of two running knees, and Waller ran away.

Kevin Owens was backstage, and Street Profits came in to say they had KOs back against The Bloodline.

Bayley and Naomi ran into Blair Davenport, who mocked them before Piper Niven attacked the duo and wiped them out.

WWE SmackDown Results: Santos Escobar vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo unloaded on Escobar off the bell and hit a big suplex before Santos fled the ring. Apollo was kicked off the apron before Santos dropped him face-first on the apron.

Baron Corbin showed up and attacked Angel and Berto, taking them out.

The distraction allowed Crews to get a stalling deadlift slam and a standing moonsault for a near-fall. Crews also got a Death Valley Driver for a near-fall before Angel and Berto came back and attacked Corbin.

Elektra Lopez got a cheap shot on Apollo during the distraction, which allowed Escobar to come in with the quick pin and win.

Results: Santos Escobar def. Apollo Crews

Grade: B+

Cody Rhodes was out next and said that two weeks ago, he really thought AJ Styles would retire. Instead, AJ tasked himself with the impossible feat of trying to make him say I Quit.

AJ came out but his voice was drowned out by the Cody Rhodes chants from the crowd.

AJ said Cody would quit the match just like he quit NJPW, Ring of Honor, and the company he helped build (referring to AEW).

The two argued about who would win tomorrow, and AJ said that he would never quit being Phenomenal before Cody called him a resentful coward.

The two bickered a bit longer before SmackDown moved on.

The Street Profits were backstage, and Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline attacked them.

WWE SmackDown Results: Nia Jax vs. Michin

Michin hit a big dive on Nia during her entrance, and after the match began, Jax took some big strikes and counters. Michin hit a dropkick to Nia's knees, taking her down before getting the Eat Defeat, but Jax rolled out of the ring.

Tiffany Stratton was at ringside and splashed a drink in Michin's face before the latter tossed her over the announce desk. Back in the ring, Nia used the distraction to hit the Annihilator and pick up the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Michin

Grade: B-

LA Knight showed up at Logan Paul's home and was in his pool when Paul returned from the World Tetris Tournament.

Paul kicked him out. Carmelo Hayes showed up in the crowd to make fun of him before announcing that he would be in the Money in the Bank qualifier match next week.

Nick Aldis banned Tama and Loa from ringside for Solo Sikoa's match with Kevin Owens because of the attack on the Street Profits earlier.

Solo told Paul Heyman that if he lost the following match, it was Paul's fault, and he would pay the price.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were featured in a short segment discussing how they would win the Women's Tag Team Championship tomorrow night.

WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Owens immediately unloaded on Solo, and Sikoa rolled outside to dodge the cannonball before KO chased him down. Solo was tossed into the Prime drink stand before KO took him down with a clothesline and hit a big splash from the apron.

After a break on SmackDown, Solo was in control and got some big hits in before KO took him down with a tornado DDT. Owens got the Swanton Bomb for a near fall before Solo dropped KO on the apron with a big suplex.

KO kicked out of two spinning Solos and got two superkicks before Sikoa got his knees up for the senton. Owens dodged the Spike and hit the Stunner before Heyman broke up the pin by putting Solo's foot on the ropes.

Owens attacked Paul and cleared the announce desk, but Solo came off the distraction and hit the Samoan Spike twice before winning the SmackDown main event.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Kevin Owens

Grade: B+

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa rushed the ring after the match and attacked KO before Randy Orton showed up and attacked the Bloodline.

The Viper took Loa down the entrance ramp and dropped Tama on the barricades before hitting the Orton DDT on Solo in the ring.

Tonga Loa showed up again and snuck up on Randy, but Orton hit him with the RKO before the Bloodline ran off.

Randy and KO were in the ring, and the Bloodline threatened them from the ramp as SmackDown went off the air.