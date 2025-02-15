Naomi and Damian Priest qualified for the Elimination Chamber by winning their matches on SmackDown. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens cut dueling pre-taped promos, but Zayn still didn't understand why Owens was mad.

The Prizefighter explained why Zayn helped Roman Reigns in the Rumble last week but didn't stop Cody Rhodes from dumping him head-first onto a steel ladder. Carmelo Hayes got another win over R Truth.

The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza had a decent match, but Street Profits vowed to shake things up with another angry promo. Both teams will probably interfere when Pretty Deadly challenges DIY on next week's SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss ran into her old friend/nemesis, Nia Jax, backstage. More glitches aired during their conversation. The latest episode had more misses than hits. Here's the best and worst of SmackDown.

#4. Worst - Naomi beats Chelsea Green

With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada, it would have been nice for Chelsea Green to participate in the match. She hasn't before and is one of the most entertaining women in wrestling.

She lost cleanly to Naomi on SmackDown, putting both Women's Tag Team Champions in the Chamber contest. With the loss, Green is 1-3 since winning the United States Title. She's been pinned in two of those three losses.

Green may still be on the event card, but another match with Michin isn't necessarily going to set the world on fire. Naomi and Belair have been all over programming.

Both didn't need to be in the match. If Raquel Rodriguez beats Roxanne Perez on RAW, four of the six spots will be the same as last year.

#3. Worst - Shinsuke Nakamura is the third wheel in his own SmackDown segment

United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura finally got some time in front of a live SmackDown crowd. He received a full entrance and some mic time, but that quickly changed once LA Knight came out.

Knight correctly reminded everyone that he only failed to regain the title because of Bloodline interference. The Miz then came out and called The Megastar's act "tired" before clamoring for a shot at the US Title.

The match was fine, but it again put Nakamura in the background on SmackDown. Knight won and will presumably get a rematch before WrestleMania 41.

#2. Best - Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu open SmackDown

Cody Rhodes opened SmackDown as he usually does as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He mentioned that with Jey Uso picking Gunther for The Show of Shows, all eyes will go to the winner of the Elimination Chamber match.

He gave the qualified competitors good intros but merely said Drew McIntyre's name. This brought out The Scottish Warrior, and while he called Rhodes out for this, he did not attack him.

Jacob Fatu came out and vowed to bring the title back to his family. As he said that, Solo Sikoa showed up in an all-white suit at the arena. Both men looked angry since Solo walked out on Fatu and hit Cody with a Spike last week.

The funny part was Rhodes running into The Samoan Wereworld and Fatu simply putting his arm out to say he was talking to Solo first. This segment was grounded, using subtle lines and gestures to convey each man's intentions.

#2. Worst - The first 'development' in finding Jade Cargill's attacker

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a big deal about receiving an "anonymous tip" about Jade Cargill's attack. It's the first clue in three months, and it's baffling that it's still a thing.

If the attack was to set up a WrestleMania program, it should have happened last month. Not having news for months is a joke. When Aldis played the footage, it didn't appear for a few seconds.

After about 10 seconds, all people could see was Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues walking toward the building. Naomi and Bianca Belair immediately claimed they knew Morgan and Rodriguez were the attackers.

While it takes the spotlight off them as potential culprits, why weren't they fleeing the scene? The champs said they'd go to RAW (again) to confront the supposed attackers. It's been a lazily handled angle.

#1. Best - Main Event Mayhem

Damian Priest earned a spot in the Elimination Chamber after surviving a SmackDown match with Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu.

The clash was filled with bodies colliding, mayhem around the ring, and some developments around Solo Sikoa's return.

Fatu almost ended Strowman's career again, but The Monster of All Monsters stopped it from happening. After Solo came down to hit Strowman with a Spike, Rhodes rushed down to the ring.

Interestingly, Cody ducked, and Sikoa blasted Tama Tonga with the Spike. It enraged Fatu and led to another big loss for The Samoan Werewolf.

#1. Worst - Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania decision

WWE always makes a big deal about Royal Rumble winners choosing an opponent for WrestleMania. Jey Uso had three segments full of Yeeting on three consecutive shows before selecting Gunther as his target.

It made sense, given their 2024 rivalry and Jey's failure to beat The Ring General in every attempt. After Stratton's win via disqualification, Flair waltzed out to the ring and sat on a chair.

The Queen merely said she was choosing Stratton for her opponent. It felt sluggish compared to how Bayley's situation played out last year.

There were betrayals to deal with, adding brevity and emotion to the decision. Flair's choice felt like a run-of-the-mill moment instead of one that should have been earth-shattering.

#1. Best/Worst - Tiffany Stratton withstands Jax for most of her match

Anyone who doubted if Tiffany Stratton could hold her own as Champion has to reconsider that thinking after her performances as Champion.

Tiffy has had great matches with Naomi, Bayley, and Nia Jax. She can hold her own with the top stars in the division and even battle one of the biggest women in wrestling.

Jax has improved, but Stratton took to wrestling very quickly. Candice LeRae eventually interfered, causing a DQ. Since she didn't win, this will likely lead to yet another title opportunity for Jax.

One good thing was that Trish Stratus jumped from the crowd to stop the post-match beatdown. Although squashed, she agreed to team up with the Champ to face Jax and LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

