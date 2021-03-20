Best and Worst of SmackDown before Fastlane: Multiple stars involved in 1 title picture, Major theory revealed to be true

It was the go-home episode of SmackDown to Fastlane 2021, and that will mark the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 37. There are three episodes of SmackDown left until WrestleMania, and many felt that it was a big improvement from the week before.

The defining moment of SmackDown this week was Edge's in-ring return. But a lot happened around that as well:

#3. Best: An entertaining SmackDown tag team title picture

We have to admit, the "overcrowding" of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture hasn't been bad. Looking back at the past year, there have been little to no feuds for the SmackDown tag team titles that have been memorable.

The Street Profits dominated the uneventful RAW tag team title scene throughout 2020, and when they were drafted to SmackDown, they simply exchanged titles with The New Day.

It was Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode who eventually dethroned The Street Profits after a combined 300+ day reign with two titles. After that, things have gotten entertaining. Last week, we saw Montez Ford pin Roode in an eight-man tag team match, indicating that The Street Profits are back in the title picture.

One could argue that they never should have been out of it, in the first place. This week on SmackDown, the argument was made that they never got a rematch for the titles.

Either way, The Street Profits lost a friendly but competitive match to Dominik and Rey Mysterio. After that, The Alpha Academy came out and were thrown out of the ring, but managed to beat the worn-down Mysterios.

The indication here seems to be that "anybody can beat anybody" and thus, there are four teams (eight men) involved in the SmackDown tag team title picture. All this requires is an exciting stipulation and we have a potential WrestleMania classic in our hands.

