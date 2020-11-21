WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series had some good moments, but one has to come to the conclusion that a lot more could have been done in the build to Survivor Series. I mean compare the fact that Michael Cole announced that certain RAW Superstars have been invited to WWE SmackDown with the invasion angles of the past, and you'll see why this review may be leaning in a certain direction.

That said, there were certainly a few bright spots through the course of WWE SmackDown, but how can there not be in a television show that spans two hours. One has to be a little disappointed that whether it was done as a COVID-19 precautionary manner or because of a lack of creativity, WWE SmackDown did not go all out before Survivor Series 2020.

That said, here is the best and worst of WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Best: Two excellent WWE SmackDown matches

Daniel Bryan returned to WWE SmackDown this week with a brand new look and the match he had with Jey Uso in the main event was a pretty solid affair. It did not hurt Jey Uso at all even in defeat, considering that it was Daniel Bryan who had put him over on WWE SmackDown not long ago, and nobody would have ever thought that he'd be main-eventing the show as a singles star, all those months back.

Murphy's victory over Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown, on the other hand, was the perfect way for the man to ascend the rungs in the WWE hierarchy and it was commendable that he did so with the best match of the night. Can we have a round of applause for the Mysterio family, all of whom played the role of cheerleaders, applauding Murphy has he picked up the biggest win of his career?