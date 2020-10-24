This week's edition of WWE SmackDown was a fun show, but nothing too unexpected or extraordinary happened during the course of the broadcast, to warrant a special mention. In fact, one of the most fun things on WWE SmackDown certainly was Dolph Ziggler paying tribute to Van Halen, with a lot of subtle references.

However, you can't have a 2-hour long broadcast with no developments, positive or negative, and this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, objectively speaking, had very little that was actually 'bad' per se. It was just uneventful, meaning that, if you caught the show, you likely enjoyed it, and if you missed out on WWE SmackDown, well you did not really miss much at all.

So, with that said, here's a glimpse of what worked on this week's show and what did not.

#1 Best: Murphy looks like an absolute star on WWE SmackDown this week

We always knew that Murphy was one of the better workers, not merely in the WWE roster, but in the world, but like so many others on 205 Live, he didn't have a chance to mix it up with those in the big time. Murphy looked like an absolute star when he went up against Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown this week, as he reminded us of just how good he is, and the fact that his budding romance with Aalyah Mysterio played out in the manner that it did, thankfully indicates that this storyline could go in a multitude of directions.

Murphy's knee strike is so good. #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 24, 2020

Everything is going right for Murphy right now. The hardcore fans that enjoy the wrestling aspect of WWE can enjoy his matches and moves. The more casual fanbase that watches WWE SmackDown for drama, can sink their teeth into the romance storyline that has caused a rift between Aalyah, her brother and her father.