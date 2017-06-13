WWE SmackDown Live Preview: June 13, 2017

A tempestuous confrontation and the tale of redemption...

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 13 Jun 2017, 17:12 IST

The storm before the tsunami

Shinsuke Nakamura’s build up to Money in the Bank has been nothing short of stellar, clearly enjoying the upper hand over the US Champion, Kevin Owens. But it hasn’t been quite so smooth sailing for the other men involved in the MITB Ladder match.

Follow our live coverage SmackDown LIVE! right here on Sportskeeda.

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler have traded victories, while the bad blood between Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn has only worsened with each passing week. How will the six men fare when they’re thrust into tag team action on SmackDown?

Also, Charlotte has a golden opportunity to engender some momentum going into the historic, first ever all-Women MITB Ladder match this weekend when she takes on Natalya in single’s competition, as does Tamina when she squares up to SmackDown Live! Women’s Champion Naomi for the second week running.

And will this be Jinder Mahal’s final week as WWE Champion, as he comes face to face with the Viper, before doing battle for the Title this weekend at MITB?

For the rundown on all this and more, here is out preview of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live!

#1 New fish in the pond?

Next challengers for the Tag Titles?

Till now the WWE SmackDown Live! Tag Title picture has comprised the Usos, Breezango and of course, the New Day.

But just short of one week before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view that plays host to New Day’s date with the Usos, the Colons have been called up to partner the champions in 8-man tag team action against the New Day and Breezango.

While all eyes will naturally be strained on the Usos and New Day, Breezango do have an unsettled score with the Champions and will be looking to advance their claims for a future title shot with a strong showing.

The biggest question, however, would be how telling a role in all of this the wild cards, the Colons, end up playing.