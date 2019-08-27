WWE SmackDown Preview: Identity of weird Rowan lookalike revealed, Superstar gets a new name?

Bryan and Rowan have demanded an apology from Roman Reigns

SmackDown Live has often been seen as the inferior cousin to RAW. One wonders if the fortunes of the blue brand can turn around, with Eric Bischoff sitting at the helm.

At this point in time, we are mid-way through the King of the Ring tournament, and we'll get to see two more clashes on this week's episode. This will be the conclusion of all the first-round matchups in the tournament.

But there's a lot more planned for this week's episode, and I urge you guys to read on to find out exactly what McMahon, Bischoff, and everyone else have in store for the WWE Universe. I urge you guys to leave a comment and let me know exactly what you're excited about or even something you may not necessarily be enthused about.

#5 The Viper is ready to strike

Getting there. Might be in good hands after all #BogotáBarber pic.twitter.com/KN7108WXg3 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 22, 2019

At a time when only the high-flyers get applauded and 'you deserve it' chants, Randy Orton's charisma, and exceptional heel work can usually go unnoticed. Bear in mind that during the beatdown on The New Day on RAW, when he first came together with The Revival, he did something so devious and despicable that had it happened in real life, we'd have been sick to the stomach! He made his opponents watch their teammates get destroyed.

And the fact that he was driven away with a steel chair the night after may not necessarily sit well with the top heel on SmackDown Live. There's a big possibility that he will come out for revenge and retribution against Kofi Kingston this week. If you remember just what he did to Jeff Hardy's ear, you'll have a fair idea of just how sadistic he can truly be.

