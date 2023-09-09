We got a great episode of SmackDown after WWE Payback with IYO SKY and Asuka setting up a title match, while Judgment Day and Bloodline seemed to have teamed up.

Charlotte & Shotzi def. Damage CTRL

LA Knight def. Austin Theory

Judgment Day def. The Brawling Brutes

AJ Styles def. Jimmy Uso

Charlotte and Bayley kicked off the match, and Damage CTRL was in trouble early on as Flair tossed Bayley into the barricades outside. SKY came in and threw Shotzi outside before hitting a big dive.

Back in the ring, Shotzi was isolated, and Bayley got a near fall off a double-team move. Charlotte tagged and tried for the Figure-Eight before Asuka showed up at ringside and stole SKY's belt.

The distraction allowed Charlotte to drop IYO outside before taking Bayley off the top rope. Shotzi came back in and hit a DDT for the win.

Result: Charlotte & Shotzi def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso was backstage and told Paul Heyman that he was still in the Bloodline and asked what needed to be done.

Heyman said that neither Solo nor Roman was there tonight and told Jimmy to take care of the AJ Styles problem while he took care of the Uso problem.

Heyman then walked up to AJ, who threatened Paul, but then Jimmy came back and took Styles out.

Damage CTRL was backstage, and IYO SKY challenged Asuka to a title match.

LA Knight was out next on SmackDown and called The Miz a loser for his segment on RAW before Grayson Waller came out. He also brought Austin Theory out and said that as a tag team, he and Theory have never been beaten.

Waller and Theory said that John Cena helped him beat The Miz before Knight challenged Austin to a match.

LA Knight vs. Austin Theory on SmackDown

Knight sent Austin outside early on and bounced his head off the announce desk. Theory took control and hit an elevated neckbreaker on the apron and a running blockbuster before Waller came up and removed the padding from one of the turnbuckles.

Knight got a big powerslam and an elbow drop before Waller ran distraction from the apron, leading to a near fall for Austin. Knight got out of it and came back with the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Austin Theory

Grade: B

Heyman was with Adan Pearce and wanted to know something about the transfer from one brand to another.

LA Knight came in to ask Pearce to book him a rematch against the Miz.

Judgment Day was out next, and they celebrated their tag title win. Priest said they did something that the Bloodline and Roman Reigns couldn't manage, i.e., beating KO and Sami Zayn and winning the tag titles.

The Brawling Brutes came out without Sheamus, and Holland talked up Butch before Balor laughed them off. Butch went after Balor's finger and snapped it before a brawl started, and the champs were driven out of the ring.

Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown

Butch was isolated in the ring before Priest got a big right hook, and Balor went for a hold. Butch reversed it before Holland was tagged in, and he almost lifted Priest twice before lifting Balor and Priest simultaneously for a massive slam.

Holland took the South of Heaven chokeslam before Priest chokeslammed Butch on top of Holland. Balor came in with the Coupe de Grace on Holland and won.

Result: Judgment Day def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits came out and got in Judgment Day's faces before saying that they were taking over the WWE now that the Bloodline was gone.

AJ Styles and The O.C. had a bit of an argument backstage, and Styles told them not to accompany him at ringside for the match against Jimmy Uso.

Asuka was backstage and accepted IYO's title challenge.

Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles on SmackDown

Jimmy went for a superkick right away, but AJ dodged it and took control of the match. Uso took a big strike and rolled outside before Solo Sikoa showed up with Paul Heyman to watch the match from the entrance ramp.

Uso took the forearm dive to the outside before missing the same move in the ring. Jimmy asked Solo for help, but the latter turned his back before AJ took them down and sent Jimmy back into the ring. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm in the ring and picked up the win in the SmackDown main event.

Result: AJ Styles def. Jimmy Uso

AJ fled the ring before Solo could attack, but then Judgment Day showed up and beat him down on the ramp. Priest sent AJ back into the ring, and Solo took him down with the Samoan Spike before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

