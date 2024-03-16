We got a phenomenal episode of WWE SmackDown with The Rock showing up for an iconic promo while Bayley and Damage CTRL had a showdown, leading to an unexpected twist.

The Rock kicked off WWE SmackDown and said his career started in Memphis before saying, "Finally, the Rock was back...home".

He started singing a song about how he would beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who he said was a clown. The song included lines about how Cody was mistaken and even mentioned his old gimmick, Stardust.

The Rock then sang about Seth Rollins and how his wife, Becky Lynch, was more famous than him.

Before the song ended, he even had a verse about the Cody Crybabies in the audience, and we got a recap of Cody slapping the Rock.

He even played the clip from RAW where Cody cried about handing the title to his mom.

The Rock addressed Cody's mom and said that he was going to beat her son and make sure he never got to finish his story.

Dwayne then took out a leather belt with his logo and said he would beat Cody bloody with it and hand it to Mama Rhodes after the match.

He called himself the Final Boss before walking out as SmackDown continued.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 15, 2024): LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Del Toro and Humberto, now being billed as Berto, kicked off the match, and the Legado was in control early on but Wilde tagged in and turned things around before sending Angel and Humberto outside for some big dives.

Back in the ring, the Legado were back in control, and Wilde came back in and hit a Spanish Fly before Cruz got a neckbreaker.

Wilde got a big DDT on Angel before Cruz was sent into the barricades outside. Angel and Berto got a double-team move on Wilde in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Legado Del Fantasma def. LWO

Grade: B

LA Knight was out next and was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton, and he called AJ Styles out to do what he said last week and 'humble him.' When Styles failed to show up, Knight said that he would face him at WrestleMania since he was sure to show up there.

AJ snuck up on Knight from behind and took him down with a steel chair before trapping him under the chair and sitting on it. Styles accepted the challenge before officials came out and broke it up.

Logan Paul was backstage and told Nick Aldis to punish Randy Orton for attacking him and KSI last week. Aldis said that Logan should ask for an apology from Randy in person before Paul got furious and left.

Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul came out to spectate the match, but the entrance distracted Orton, letting Waller get the upper hand early. The match headed outside, and Waller was sent into the timekeeper's area before a distraction from Theory and Paul at ringside allowed Waller to smack Orton's head into the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Randy got the draping DDT before setting up for the RKO, but Theory dragged Waller outside to save him. Randy dragged Theory in the ring as well and hit the DDT before finally getting the RKO on Waller and picking up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+

After the match, Theory attacked The Viper from behind and held him down before Logan got in the ring and was about to hit him in the face. Kevin Owens made the save before Randy almost hit KO with the RKO.

Theory came up from behind but took the Stunner and the RKO before Nick Aldis came out and said that he had a WrestleMania opponent for Logan Paul. Paul would be defending the US title against KO and Randy in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania!

Damage CTRL and Dakota Kai called out Bayley for being jealous of IYO SKY and said they run the show now.

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Lee was in control early on and got a big superkick and a powerbomb before Humberto tried to interfere but was sent outside and dropped on top of Angel by Dragon.

Escobar caught Lee with the Phantom Driver off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

After the match, Lee was beaten by Legado when Carlito came out to make the save. Angel, Berto, and Escobar outnumbered Carlito before Rey Mysterio made his return, causing them to flee the ring.

Rey got on the mic and challenged Santos to a match next week on SmackDown.

Grade: C

Jimmy Uso was backstage and accepted the WrestleMania challenge from Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Pretty Deadly vs. New Catch Republic on WWE SmackDown

Butch got the finger snap on Prince early on, and the latter ran to the ref for help before Wilson took Butch down on the apron off the distraction. Butch came back with some chops, and Prince before Bate tagged in and sent Wilson outside before hitting the airplane spin on Prince.

Butch got a double stomp on Wilson's arm before locking in an arm bar on Prince in the ring. Butch hit Prince, too, with the double stomp before getting a double team on Prince for a near fall.

Pretty Deadly sent their opponents into the corner before getting a double-team move on Bate for a near fall. Butch came back, and Prince was sent outside before Bate and Butch got the double team finisher on Wilson for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. New Catch Republic

Grade: B+

Bayley vs. Dakota Kai on WWE SmackDown

Bayley was taking a beating early on, and the match headed outside, where Damage CTRL interfered and got in her way. Dakota got dropped on the apron before taking a suplex on the floor. Another distraction from Damage CTRL stopped Bayley in her tracks.

Back in the ring, Bayley managed to reverse into a powerbomb from the corner before IYO came into the ring to interrupt. Kairi and Asuka came in as well and got taken out before SKY attacked Bayley, ending the match.

Result: Bayley def. Dakota Kai via DQ

Damage CTRL took Bayley down and was about to beat her up when Naomi came out to make the save. IYO hit an over-the-moonsault on Bayley while the others held her up, and the crowd chanted for The EST Bianca Belair to save her as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+