WWE SmackDown Results: Shocking turn for John Cena; former champ assaulted inside steel cage (8/1/25)

John Cena kicked off the WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam and was immediately interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Cena told Rhodes off for attacking him and forging his signature on the match contract for SummerSlam, even though the champ said that he would be unable to compete.However, Cena thanked Cody, saying it was just what he needed to realize he had flushed his reputation down the toilet by agreeing to the controversial segment where he attacked Rhodes. He no longer wanted to ruin wrestling, and he wanted to leave with the title so that no one would forget about him.Cena added that Cody made him face the truth like a good friend, and he was going to face Rhodes as his most brutal self. He no longer cared who left as the champ; he just wanted to put on a good show.Cody called for some beers and welcomed Cena back by having a drink with him in the ring before SmackDown moved on.We saw footage of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre attacking Jelly Roll while the latter was training for his SummerSlam match as SmackDown continued.WWE SmackDown Results (August 1, 2025):Giulia def. Zelina Vega to retain the WWE Women’s United States ChampionshipLos Garza def. Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana to retain the AAA Tag Team ChampionshipDamian Priest def. Aleister Black via DQTalla Tonga def. Jimmy UsoWWE SmackDown Results: Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega - WWE Women’s United States Championship matchGiulia was in control early on and got a big missile dropkick followed by a stomp on Vega in the corner. Vega took a curbstomp but countered the Northern Lights Bomb.Zelina hit the running knees but took a dropkick before Vega came back with an avalanche German Suplex. Giulia hit a Butterfly Suplex and a knee strike before getting a near fall off the Northern Lights Bomb.Vega countered a rollup before getting the backstabber. Giulia got another Northern Lights Bomb before finally getting the win.Result: Giulia def. Zelina Vega to retain the WWE Women’s United States ChampionshipGrade: B+Solo and the MFTs were backstage and hyped Talla Tonga's debut match tonight against Jimmy Uso.Los Garza was out next, and Santos put out an open challenge for the AAA Tag Team Championship. Mr. Iguana, or as we like to call him, Green Goldust, showed up with Psycho Clown to answer the challenge.WWE SmackDown Results: Los Garza (c) vs. Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana - AAA Tag Team Championship matchPsycho Clown got some big kicks on Angel before ripping off his mask to show us a different mask underneath. Berto got a cheap shot and allowed Angel to get the upper hand before tags were made.Iguana got the head scissors and took both champs down with the Iguana Rana and a Crucifix Bomb. The champs caught Iguana off a dive to the floor and took control of the match before Psycho Clown came in with a crossbody. The champs hit the MTY on Clown before getting the win.Result: Los Garza def. Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana to retain the AAA Tag Team ChampionshipGrade: BWWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Aleister BlackBlack tried for an armbar but was hit with an arm drag takedown before dodging the Cyclone Kill. Priest hit a double ax handle to the floor before Black hit a dive on him.Priest took a rising knee before dropping Black in the corner and hitting a crossbody. Black missed a moonsault and was sent over the announce desk before he got a steel chair and kicked Priest into it, earning the disqualification.Result: Damian Priest def. Aleister Black via DQPost-match, Aleister got some more chair shots and drove Priest's head into the steel steps repeatedly before getting the Black Mass and walking out.Grade: CWWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso vs. Talla TongaTalla Tonga made his big in-ring debut tonight on the SmackDown before SummerSlam against Jimmy Uso. Talla had the early advantage with a big boot and a slam.Jimmy was struggling in the corner but came with some superkicks and sent Talla outside the ring. Solo interfered and was dropped by Jimmy, who then hit a spear on Talla. Talla countered the Uso Splash and hit a chokeslam before getting the win.Result: Talla Tonga def. Jimmy UsoGrade: BPost-match, Solo called for JC Mateo and Tama Tonga before all of them attacked Jimmy in the ring. The steel cage came down to the ring, and the former tag team champion was stuck inside with his attackers. Solo was about to hit the Spike, but Jacob Fatu came out and got inside the cage.Solo and Talla bailed out of the cage, and Fatu took the rest of the MFTs down with some big moves and hit JC with the moonsault before doing the same to Tama. Jacob stared Solo down from inside the cage before SmackDown moved on.Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were getting along fairly well ahead of their tag title match, but Flair called Bliss super annoying before SmackDown moved on.Logan Paul was out next with Drew McIntyre and said that Jelly Roll was an outsider who was using WWE as a stepping stone. Drew and Logan made jokes about Jelly Roll before the latter was seen in the parking lot.Randy was there as well, and the two headed out to the ring before starting a brawl with Drew and Logan. Security came out to stop the fight, and Logan was sent outside the ring, followed by Drew, while the security teams held Randy and Jelly back in the ring.After Logan and Drew retreated, Randy got RKOs on two of the security guys before Jelly chokeslammed a third. The two duos furiously pointed and yelled at each other from across the arena as the SmackDown before SummerSlam came to a close.