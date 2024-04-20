We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with some big matches, while The Bloodline made some big moves without Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles def. LA Knight

The Street Profits def. AOP, New Catch Republic & Legado Del Fantasma

Santos Escobar def. Carlito

Bayley vs. Naomi was called off due to interruption

WWE SmackDown Results (April 19, 2024): AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Styles got some big moves early on before he was sent outside and Knight slammed his head on the announce desk repeatedly.

They were headed back inside the ring, but Knight got a big dropkick and sent Styles off the apron and back outside.

AJ came back with a big knee strike on the apron and sent Knight into the ring post before the two traded fists in the ring. Knight got a big superplex for a near fall before AJ got a massive top rope inverted DDT for a near fall of his own.

Knight countered the Styles Clash but took a Pele kick before dodging the Phenomenal Forearm. LA Knight went for the BFT and missed before AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win on SmackDown.

Result: AJ Styles def. LA Knight

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa showed up in a suit and was greeted by Paul Heyman before introducing Tama Tonga as the newest member of the Bloodline.

Solo asked Heyman where Kevin Owens was and wanted Paul to take him to KO.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was out next and called Triple H out to the ring. During the WWE Chief Content Officer's entrance, another cryptic QR code flashed on the screen for a moment.

They welcomed the SmackDown Tag Champs Autin Theory and Grayson Waller to the ring before Triple H congratulated them and unveiled the new WWE Tag Team Championship.

Waller and Theory made fun of Triple H before Aldis told them to stop wasting time and announced that the No.1 Contender's match for their titles was next.

AOP vs. New Catch Republic vs. The Street Profits vs. Legado Del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown

Bate tried for a big Airplane spin early on, but the Profits broke it up. The match quickly became everyone against the AOP, and they were ejected from the ring before the Street Profits got a near fall on Legado, but Dunne and Bate broke it up.

Dunne went for the Finger Snap, and Bater took out the Legado before Ford and the New Catch Republic hit triple dives on the Legado and AOP on the outside.

Angel got a near fall on Bate in the ring, but Ford broke it up before the Profits got their finisher on Angel for the win on SmackDown.

Result: The Street Profits def. AOP, New Catch Republic & Legado Del Fantasma

Grade: B+

Solo and Heyman were backstage, and the latter told Sikoa that Owens was nowhere to be seen.

Paul tried to explain that Solo was not authorized to make these decisions, but the latter threatened him with the spike and headed out to ringside.

Solo and Heyman were out in the ring, and Paul was about to explain what was happening before the crowd chanted, "We want Roman." Solo snatched the mic away from Paul and said he had to lose a brother last week to gain another, Tama Tonga.

We saw Owens crawl out to ringside, bleeding from the side of his head, and Tonga followed him out. Officials helped Owens up and back to the lockers before Solo and Tama raised their fingers in the ring.

Owens returned to ringside and attacked Tonga before Solo joined in and hit the Samoan Spike on KO.

Tonga delivered another beatdown to the already bleeding Owens and got a steel chair before Aldis came out and got in their way.

Solo told Tonga to stop and tossed the chair aside before retreating. The crowd chanted "you s*ck" and booed the Bloodline as they walked backstage.

Backstage, Aldis dragged Heyman to the parking lot, where we saw the remains of KO's car. It was totaled by Tama Tonga, who crashed his own car into it, starting the chase that led to what we witnessed at ringside on SmackDown.

Aldis said that this would be settled in the ring and threatened Heyman, hinting that his career may be on the line. Could Paul Heyman be fired after Backlash?

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Carlito had the early advantage and sent Santos outside before hitting a big driving crossbody. Santos was in control after a break and got the double knees before taking a big Rana.

Carlito tried to climb the ropes, but Elektra interfered, and Santos came back with the Phantom Driver for the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Carlito

Grade: C

Damage CTRL was in the balcony seats to watch the match before Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill arrived.

The two groups were not happy to be near each other, and we got some yelling from either side before heading for the SmackDown main event.

Cody was in London at the O2 Arena and said he was looking forward to facing AJ Styles in France to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi - WWE Women's Championship match

Bayley was in control early on, but Naomi got a near fall off the Rear End. The champ took a big crossbody from the top before Bayley came back with a knee to the face. Naomi took a top rope elbow drop for a near fall before blocking the Rose Plant.

Naomi locked in a submission hold before the champ turned it into a pin attempt. The two traded strikes in the center of the ring before a knee strike sent the champ outside, and Naomi hit a diving crossbody.

Bayley slammed Naomi on the announce desk before Tiffany Stratton came out and attacked both of them, ending the match.

Result: D.N.F

Statton beat Naomi and Bayley down and sent them into the ringpost before tossing them into the ring and setting them up for a double moonsault.

Belair and Cargill watched from their seats as Damage CTRL enjoyed the show as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

