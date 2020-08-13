SummerSlam 2020 is just under two weeks away, and this year's pay-per-view is set to be an exciting one, with several title matches on the line. The Biggest Party of the Summer will not take place at the Performance Center, as per recent reports. WWE have still not disclosed the location of SummerSlam 2020.

The PPV, though, will be a good one to watch regardless of where it is going to be held. Several titles are on the line, and we could see the culmination of a few feuds at the show.

There could also be a few surprise returns at SummerSlam 2020, to get fans more invested and interested in the show.

Here, we take a look at 5 Superstars who may return at SummerSlam 2020:

#5 Rey Mysterio may return at SummerSlam 2020

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik

Rey Mysterio has not been on WWE television since his eye was goughed out by Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules last month. Many reports had indicated that it was a way to write Mysterio off television as his contract with the company was up.

A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that Mysterio may be staying in WWE for the foreseeable future. The report stated that the two parties are closing in on a new deal that will see Rey Mysterio, as well as his son Dominik, in the company.

"I can’t confirm pen to paper, but Rey Mysterio is staying, as was always the betting line outcome of this, but it’s as close to official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously Dominik is a big part of that deal. AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE’s per-match offer, but the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates."

Dominik has been in a feud with Seth Rollins, and the junior Mysterio will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, when he faces The Monday Night Messiah.

Following a vicious attack by Rollins on Dominik on RAW, Rey Mysterio tweeted at Rollins and said that the former Universal Champion will "pay" for what he had done to Dominik.

You took this to another level @wwerollins

You will FKN pay for this!! https://t.co/6Q1lTEliij — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 11, 2020

This tweet by Rey Mysterio hints at him possibly returning at SummerSlam 2020 and avenging the savage beating that Rollins afflicted on his son. We could maybe see Mysterio return to help his son defeat The Monday Night Messiah, in Dominik's very first match in WWE.