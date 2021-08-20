WWE SummerSlam 2021: Ranking the build-up to all 10 matches on the card

SummerSlam 2021 is less than two days away and ten matches are scheduled for the event. Some of them have been built to near-perfection, while others could have had better stories heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

There has been a trend forming during the buildup to SummerSlam, with weekly shows like SmackDown and RAW having their own identities on the card. The matches presented by the blue brand seem much better than those from the red brand.

And with one more SmackDown episode left to air before the event, the gap in quality of the buildup could become more apparent. Nevertheless, most of the promotion for SummerSlam is done and barring any major last-minute changes, the positions on this list are not likely to change after Friday.

With that in mind, let's run down the SummerSlam 2021 card and rank the buildup to each match, from worst to best. Which match are you most looking forward to on Saturday? Sound off down in the comments.

#10 WWE SummerSlam 2021: Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

This match finds itself at the worst position of the list by default, as Alexa Bliss' current gimmick is not working at all. It seemed like the hokey shenanigans involving her evil doll would end once live crowds came back, but that hasn't been the case. In fact, Lilly is stronger than ever right now.

While it could have mildly worked if Bliss had a more talented dance partner for SummerSlam, her feud with Eva Marie does not feel worthy of the event. The segments leading up to the bout have received criticism. For instance, Doudrop getting spooked by a winking doll does not quite scream "Big Four pay-per-view."

#9 WWE SummerSlam 2021: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Another SummerSlam feud with a lackluster build features the United States Championship. The storyline between Sheamus and Damian Priest has been devoid of any engaging creativity. The Archer of Infamy stopped Sheamus from assaulting Humberto Carrillo before beating him in a non-title match.

After that, The Miz and John Morrison got involved. Priest defeated both men multiple times over the past few weeks, as he has done so regularly since debuting on the WWE main roster in early 2021.

While the match will likely deliver, WWE should have given Sheamus and Damian Priest a better story heading into SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry