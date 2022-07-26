5 possible finishes to Riddle vs. Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2022: Legend turns heel, major superstar to show up?

WWE Superstars Riddle and Seth Rollins are set to face off at SummerSlam 2022. The two have been in a feud for quite some time now, and the upcoming event might decide who has the last laugh in their rivalry.

Although the real-life heat between The Visionary and The Original Bro has been sorted out, fans can still expect a nail-biting contest. The strength and agility of both superstars are definitely at par and could be put to the test at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Unexpected returns could also pave the way for numerous outcomes regarding the bout. On this list, we will take a look at five potential finishes for Riddle versus Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Riddle continues the streak

Riddle can continue his dominance over Seth Rollins

Riddle has the advantage going into the match at SummerSlam 2022. He is on a winning streak against Seth Rollins as he defeated The Visionary 12 times since June 11, most of them being non-televised matches.

The most recent match between them was on July 24. Riddle defeated Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE Sunday Stunner House Show at Utica, New York. Keeping up with his momentum from live events, The Original Bro might crush The Visionary in next to no time at the upcoming event. He will likely finish him off with an RKO, dedicating the victory to his injured friend Randy Orton.

The betting odds also favor Riddle. His agility and retaliation skills are the main reasons why he might inflict an unlucky 13th loss to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2022.

#4. Seth Rollins finally stomps Riddle

Seth Freakin' Rollins has a golden opportunity to end his losing run at SummerSlam 2022. He might even achieve this feat. The two-time WWE Universal Champion has a knack for pulling out all the stops in high-profile matches, stunning his opponent with his sudden barrage of offense. Former champions like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are some of his victims.

Rollins could pull off a major victory against Riddle as he is more experienced and can go to any lengths to put the hurt on his opponent. Riddle's endurance might not prove to be enough to sustain the damage done by The Visionary.

A multitude of Curb Stomps in the bout shall subdue Riddle for good. Seth can follow it up with a Pedigree, making sure that Riddle is never able to break the pin attempt.

#3. Kevin Owens calls the shots

The previous episode of RAW witnessed Riddle declining a tag team offer by Kevin Owens. The Original Bro called him a 'liar' yet Owens said he was changed. The moment was short-lived as Seth Rollins ambushed Riddle from behind.

An interference from Owens could play a decisive role in the upcoming bout at SummerSlam 2022. WWE termed Rolllins’ ambush as a setup from Owens. This seemingly could also be the case at SummerSlam, where KO helps The Visionary in defeating Riddle through a distraction or a cunning interference.

In another scenario, Owens could somehow help Riddle to get the victory over Seth Rollins. This would highlight the trustworthiness of The Prizefighter and fans might eventually see a potential tag team for Riddle and Kevin Owens in the future until Randy Orton returns from injury.

#2. Cody Rhodes vows revenge at SummerSlam 2022

The American Nightmare is set to return soon!

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make a public appearance ahead of SummerSlam 2022. He will accompany Zelina Vega at San Diego Comic Con as a part of the panel. This means that his surgery was successful and he would soon be back inside the ring.

Although his pectoral injury is still in its healing stages, The American Nightmare could haunt his rival Seth Rollins from the sidelines. He can appear on the big screen during the match between Riddle and Rollins and intimidate the latter by teasing a comeback. The Original Bro would then capitalize on a distracted Seth Rollins to pick up a victory.

This would renew the Rhodes-Rollins rivalry among a raucous crowd, hyping the imminent return of The American Nightmare to WWE.

#1. WWE Legend Goldberg returns for Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

WWE recently posted a YouTube clip of the backstage confrontation between Goldberg and Riddle from SummerSlam 2019. Rumors surrounding the incident indicate that the former Universal Champion might return for one more match and could possibly face-off against Riddle.

Goldberg might confront The Original Bro at SummerSlam 2022 and the distraction would cause Rollins to defeat Riddle, achieving yet another memorable SummerSlam moment.

Eventually, Goldberg can execute a Spear on The Original Bro after costing Riddle the match, highlighting his clear intentions for a one-on-one bout in the future. The attack would also signal the legend turning heel for the first time in WWE.

The rivalry that stemmed out of Goldberg declaring that he ain’t Riddle’s 'bro' could lead to a brutal showdown at Extreme Rules. WWE can build on the feud before the match, through multiple promos and transgressions by both parties on RAW.

