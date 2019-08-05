WWE SummerSlam: 4 Blockbuster ways to close the show - The Fiend takes over, a top champion attacked

Either of these two can steal the show at SummerSlam!

We are less than ten days away from the biggest party of the summer as SummerSlam will come live to us from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 11. WWE has done a satisfactory job in building up the event since the last few weeks, and they would want it to deliver in every possible way.

From the looks of it, the Universal Championship match would main-event the PPV, and WWE would want to have a blockbuster way to close the show. However, the fact may be that Seth Rollins winning the title and celebrating might not be that big of a hit.

In this article, let's take a look at the four blockbuster ways WWE could close SummerSlam 2019 with a bang. Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#4 Heyman and Bischoff confront and make a huge announcement

Ever since the announcement of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff taking the position of Executive Directors came out, fans have been waiting to see the two confront each other on-screen. The two have too much star-power to be left off-screen, and WWE must make use of it.

With the Wildcard rule ruining the essence of a brand split, WWE needs to undo this mistake soon or Survivor Series might not see any hype. Imagine a scenario where SummerSlam ends with Heyman and Bischoff meeting backstage and giving us a bomb announcement of a brand new draft for RAW and SmackDown after SummerSlam.

A handshake between the two to end the show, leading to a draft on RAW the next night would get fans to jump with excitement and tune-in to RAW. This would also have an announcement for the end of the Wildcard rule.

#3 The Fiend warns the WWE Universe

The biggest star in WWE right now is neither the WWE Champion nor the Universal Champion. It's also not the former Shield brothers. The biggest star in WWE at the moment is Bray Wyatt.

Ever since returning with his new Firefly Funhouse gimmick, Wyatt has been a fan-favorite, and the debut of The Fiend on RAW a few weeks ago has easily doubled his popularity. His first feud is against Finn Balor, and expect The Fiend to lay waste to Balor at SummerSlam.

But what after that? The biggest question is what does the Fiend have in mind for the WWE Universe? How about a Firefly Funhouse episode to end SummerSlam, warning the entire roster and the fans that the Fiend has been unleashed and no one is safe anymore.

Who do you think will he target after SummerSlam?

