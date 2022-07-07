5 SummerSlam feuds for injured WWE Superstars if they were active

WWE SummerSlam is an upcoming premium event on the calendar. It will feature the champions defending their titles in exciting bouts. The main event is set to feature Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

SummerSlam could possibly have numerous exciting bouts. However, some top superstars are going to miss the event as they are sidelined due to injuries. Their performances could have added to the event.

It is time to use our imagination and logic to deduce what could have been possible at the event. Let's take a look at five SummerSlam feuds for injured superstars if they were active.

#5. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs The Usos - The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line

The New Day vs The Usos have been in one of the most exciting tag team matches

The crowd at WrestleMania 38 was saddened by Big E’s absence. He suffered a neck injury during his tag team bout against Ridge Holland and Sheamus on SmackDown. A botched suplex by Ridge caused Big E to land awkwardly on his neck. He will miss SummerSlam while he recuperates at home.

WWE could have pitted The New Day member with Kofi Kingston against The Usos. They are arguably the team that is most capable of defeating the dominant champions in WWE. This would have been the next thrilling installment in the legendary saga between The New Day and The Usos. Unfortunately, Kingston and Xavier Woods are way down the pecking order following the setback of Big E's injury.

#4. Bayley vs Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line

Bayley vs Ronda Rousey on RAW

Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center in an “I quit” match against Bianca Belair. The longest-reigning SmackDown Champion has been out of action since July 2021.

Bayley still has a pending shot at the SmackDown Women’s Title. However, due to the redraft, Belair was shifted to RAW while Ronda Rousey eventually became the Blue brand's top female star. WWE invested a lot of time in the feud between Bayley and Belair. It was seemingly possible that the former would have faced Rousey if she had returned in time for SummerSlam.

In this scenario, Bayley would have got the title shot she lost due to injury. She'd have faced off against Ronda, who got an extra month with the SmackDown Women's Title before losing it to Liv Morgan. After a SummerSlam match featuring both superstars giving their best and surpassing their limits, Morgan's Money in the Bank cash-in would have been even more electric.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair - RAW Women’s Championship on the line

Rhea Ripley was set to face Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley fought her way to get a title opportunity against the RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, she suffered a brain and teeth injury following a team-up move by Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan.

If she wasn't injured, Money in the Bank would have witnessed The Eradicator against The EST of WWE. Ripley could possibly have won against Belair with help of interference from The Judgment Day. Such a controversial victory would have prompted WWE to book a rematch at SummerSlam.

Things would have been more interesting if Liv Morgan had cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Rhea Ripley instead of Ronda Rousey. It would have had added another layer to the feud, making the SummerSlam match a triple threat for the title.

#2. Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line

Randy Orton was the rumored opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The Viper was in a hot streak of wins with Riddle before The Usos defeated them and unified the tag team titles. Orton against Reigns, the leader of the Bloodline, was bound to happen after the tag team's title loss.

It seems like The Bloodline had other plans and in a scripted attack, the group ambushed Riddle and Orton after the Tag Title Unification Match. The latter was ruled out of action following that and it was revealed that Orton needed spine surgery. The update on his recovery is quite ominous.

The Viper would have challenged Reigns for the title, having won the #No.1 contender spot with the help of Riddle. Meanwhile, The Original Bro would have teamed up with another superstar, preferably John Cena, to challenge the Usos for the tag titles. After numerous promos and ambushes by the heelish Bloodline, the determined challengers would have met the undisputed champions at SummerSlam for a super showdown.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs Edge - Last Man Standing at SummerSlam

A traditional bad-guy versus good-guy feud

Edge was on a rampant run as a heel before he was kicked out of his own faction, The Judgment Day. He has beaten numerous babyfaces and even looks ready for a spot in the title contention.

Cody Rhodes’ injury seemingly played a huge part in forcing the WWE Hall of Famer to turn face in order to bring balance to the roster. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle when he was attacked by Seth Freakin Rollins on RAW. He is supposedly out of action for nine months and is presently recuperating after the surgery.

Had Cody Rhodes not been injured, his feud with Rollins would have been over. Edge would have remained the leader of The Judgment Day and the two may have begun a big SummerSlam feud. The American Nightmare and The Rated-R Superstar are among WWE's best storytellers, so their program would have been one for the ages.

SummerSlam could have witnessed a classic ending to the heel versus babyface feud. A Last Man Standing stipulation might have added more excitement for the fans watching the two determined superstars competing against each other. Cody Rhodes would have won, inching closer to that elusive WWE Championship win.

