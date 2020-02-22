WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Full match-card predictions

Who will win this mammoth clash?

After a mostly successful Royal Rumble 2020, WWE is back to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for yet another grand PPV, WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Much like all the previous shows in the country, the card for Super ShowDown is filled with some major names who are sure to help the company keep their Saudi fans happy.

WWE Super ShowDown, unlike its previous editions, takes place at a very important time on the WWE calendar, less than 40 days away from the Grandest Stage of them All. With there being another PPV in the form of Elimination Chamber on the Road to WrestleMania, every single decision could have an impact on the card.

As of the writing of this article, seven matches have been announced for the show, with probably a couple more to be added later. So without further adieu, I present to you my full match-card predictions for WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

Be sure to comment down your own predictions below, whether they match with mine or not. Are you excited for the latest WWE Saudi Arabia mega show?

#7 The New Day (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Will we see new Tag Champs at Super Show-Down?

The reunion of The Miz and John Morrison has brought new energy to SmackDown's Tag Team division. After trading insults with The New Day for over a month, the two are finally set to challenge the champions for their Tag Titles at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

With the New Day hinting at yet another feud with The Usos for the titles, there are huge chances of this leading to a massive 3-way Tag Match at WrestleMania 36. No doubt, the match has the potential to steal the show.

For that to happen, the New Day could retain their titles at Super ShowDown, only for the other two teams to demand a shot at the title - ultimately leading to a 3-way (Ladder?) match. Even though WWE can book the same match with Miz and Morrison as the champions, I'll pick the New Day to retain here.

Predictions: The New Day retains their titles

