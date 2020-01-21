WWE Superstar hints that he wants to eliminate Brock Lesnar
Riddle me this, Riddle me that, who's afraid of the Big Beast Incarnate? It seems that Matt RIddle isn't. Riddle reacted to a tweet put out by WWE on Fox by hinting that he wants to be the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble match.
As many now know, Brock Lesnar will be entering at #1 in the Royal Rumble match. It's probably logical to believe that Lesnar won't be in there for long as it's not his style. Considering Riddle's response, could he be coming at #2? As of right now, no NXT star has been confirmed for the match.
On the other hand, several Raw and SmackDown Superstars have been confirmed for the match. They are as follows:
- Brock Lesnar (entering #1)
- Roman Reigns
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Randy Orton
- AJ Styles
- Erick Rowan
- Drew McIntyre
- Elias
- "King" Baron Corbin
- Dolph Ziggler
- Otis
- Tucker
- Rusev
- Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black
- Buddy Murphy
- Braun Strowman
- Shinsuke Nakamura
In the past, Matt Riddle has stated his intentions of meeting Brock Lesnar in a match. In fact, he said he wants to retire Lesnar at WrestleMania whenever that time comes. It'll be interesting to see if that story gets set in motion if Riddle comes face to face with The Beast.