WWE Superstar hints that he wants to eliminate Brock Lesnar

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Could it happen (Pic Source: WWE)

Riddle me this, Riddle me that, who's afraid of the Big Beast Incarnate? It seems that Matt RIddle isn't. Riddle reacted to a tweet put out by WWE on Fox by hinting that he wants to be the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

As many now know, Brock Lesnar will be entering at #1 in the Royal Rumble match. It's probably logical to believe that Lesnar won't be in there for long as it's not his style. Considering Riddle's response, could he be coming at #2? As of right now, no NXT star has been confirmed for the match.

On the other hand, several Raw and SmackDown Superstars have been confirmed for the match. They are as follows:

In the past, Matt Riddle has stated his intentions of meeting Brock Lesnar in a match. In fact, he said he wants to retire Lesnar at WrestleMania whenever that time comes. It'll be interesting to see if that story gets set in motion if Riddle comes face to face with The Beast.