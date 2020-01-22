WWE Superstar teases confrontation with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020
With Royal Rumble less than a week away and most of the battle royal spots already decided, it looks like everyone is teasing that they will be an entrant in this year's free-for-all. Now, Matt Riddle is teasing a dream encounter with The Beast Incarnate.
Matt Riddle has said in past interviews that he wants to be the man that retires Brock Lesnar. Given their similar backgrounds in amateur wrestling and MMA, comparisons amongst the two Superstars are common.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Riddle had said:
"My main goal is still retiring Brock Lesnar, that’s not changing,” said Riddle. “I don’t think Brock knows what he’s in for."
When it comes to the Men's Royal Rumble match, 22 entrants have been confirmed so far. They are as follows:
- Brock Lesnar (entering #1)
- Roman Reigns
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Randy Orton
- AJ Styles
- Erick Rowan
- Drew McIntyre
- Elias
- 'King' Baron Corbin
- Dolph Ziggler
- Otis
- Tucker
- Rusev
- Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black
- Buddy Murphy
- Braun Strowman
- Shinsuke Nakamura
There are also rumors of Edge returning at the upcoming PPV.
Whatever the case may be, Riddle vs Lesnar is certainly a dream match that many wrestling fans would be dying to see and Royal Rumble 2020 just might become the catalyst for the matchup.