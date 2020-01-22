WWE Superstar teases confrontation with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

An epic encounter...if it happens (Pic source: WWE)

With Royal Rumble less than a week away and most of the battle royal spots already decided, it looks like everyone is teasing that they will be an entrant in this year's free-for-all. Now, Matt Riddle is teasing a dream encounter with The Beast Incarnate.

Matt Riddle has said in past interviews that he wants to be the man that retires Brock Lesnar. Given their similar backgrounds in amateur wrestling and MMA, comparisons amongst the two Superstars are common.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Riddle had said:

"My main goal is still retiring Brock Lesnar, that’s not changing,” said Riddle. “I don’t think Brock knows what he’s in for."

When it comes to the Men's Royal Rumble match, 22 entrants have been confirmed so far. They are as follows:

There are also rumors of Edge returning at the upcoming PPV.

Whatever the case may be, Riddle vs Lesnar is certainly a dream match that many wrestling fans would be dying to see and Royal Rumble 2020 just might become the catalyst for the matchup.