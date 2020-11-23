WWE Survivor Series 2020: 5 Biggest news stories - The Undertaker rests in peace, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre steal the show 

From Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's stellar main event to an unusual conclusion to the traditional tag team matches, WWE Survivor Series 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

It would be unfair to judge this pay-per-view compared to other WWE special events in 2020. The buildup to Survivor Series was considerably different because of the restrictions put on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that brand invasions wouldn't be a part of the battle for brand supremacy this year.

On the other hand, this pay-per-view will forever be known for The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell', so one can't feel too let down by anything else that happened before The Deadman's final segment of the night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#5: Seth Rollins sacrificed himself for the 'greater good'; the men's RAW Survivor Series team earned a clean sweep victory over WWE SmackDown

While members of the men's RAW Survivor Series team were stronger as individuals when compared to Team SmackDown, the inner-conflict between members of the Red brand was a huge problem heading into WWE Survivor Series 2020.

At last Sunday's pay-per-view, WWE fans learned that things weren't too good for the SmackDown side either. After suffering consecutive defeats against Murphy and the Mysterio family, a somber version of Seth Rollins sacrificed himself for some reason and put his own team at a disadvantage.

While others representing SmackDown tried to take control of their sinking ship, Team RAW eventually ran through everyone. Jey Uso put on a good fight as the Blue brand's only remaining representative towards the very end, but even he had to fall at some point.

On paper, a clean sweep victory doesn't sound too exciting, but it succeeded in providing a good developmental arc for the men's RAW Survivor Series team, who managed to operate as allies when it mattered the most. Moreover, Jey Uso's loss would later factor into the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2020.