WWE Survivor Series 2021: 10 Behind-The-Scenes photos you need to see

This past Sunday, WWE presented their last pay-per-view of the year, Survivor Series 2021. The show saw the roster of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown battle each other for brand supremacy with the former coming out on top.

Survivor Series 2021 was also a special occasion as it marked the 25th anniversary of the WWE debut of The Rock. The show was filled with multiple tributes to him. The fans in action witnessed some amazing matches between the superstars from RAW and SmackDown. While all this was going on, there was a lot happening backstage as well.

Let's take a look at 10 behind-the-scenes photos from Survivor Series 2021 and check out how the atmosphere was behind those curtains. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the pay-per-view and the pictures!

#10 The history-maker backstage at WWE Survivor Series 2021

RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro

Survivor Series 2021 was a memorable night for 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Currently holding the RAW Tag Team titles alongside Riddle, Orton broke the record of most WWE pay-per-view matches this past Sunday.

The above picture shows Randy Orton and The Original Bro, together known as RK-Bro having a fun conversation backstage. The Viper can be seen having a little meal as well. The two faced The Usos at the pay-per-view and came out victorious.

#9 The man who stole the egg

Austin Theory has been receiving quite a decent push on the main roster

Survivor Series 2021 saw Vince McMahon make multiple on-screen appearances. The WWE Chairman had the golden egg of Cleopatra, which he claimed was gifted to him by The Rock. This was all done to promote The Brahma Bull's new movie on Netflix, Red Notice.

During the show, the egg got stolen and McMahon angrily ordered Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to find the superstar who stole it. The next night on RAW, Austin Theory was revealed to be the culprit.

Instead of punishing him, Vince McMahon gave Theory a title shot at WWE Champion Big E later that night. The above picture shows Austin Theory backstage at Survivor Series. He was part of Team RAW in the five-on-five elimination match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das