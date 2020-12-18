WWE TLC 2020 predictions

The final WWE pay-per-view of a pandemic-ridden 2020 is almost upon us. WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs is on Sunday, December 20. Sunday's show will be WWE's first pay-per-view in the ThunderDome era outside Orlando's Amway Center. The venue had been the home to the promotion for the past three months, but now WWE has moved to Tropicana Field.

WWE's December staple traditionally sets the stage for January's Royal Rumble and the kickoff to WrestleMania season. On this year's card, there are two marquee Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches featuring Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and AJ Styles. The whole line-up is filled with many of WWE's top stars.

The pay-per-view will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/5:30 a.m. IST following an hour-long kickoff show, with both streaming live on WWE Network.

As fans look ahead to Sunday’s event, here are our predictions for the show:

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match - The New Day (C) vs. The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

It's the battle of the best teams on WWE RAW. "The Power of Positivity" meets the no-nonsense culture that MVP has put in place with The Hurt Business. On Sunday, The New Day will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Big E's departure has not stopped Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from doing what they do best - being champions. Meanwhile, The Hurt Business has asserted its dominance over the red brand for several months, and now Benjamin and Alexander have set their sights on the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

Kingston and Woods have gotten the better of their challengers in two recent title showdowns on RAW. But the youngest member of Hurt Business pulled off two surprising singles victories of his own for his stable. Despite their losses to The New Day, The Hurt Business as a group has been protected at all costs by WWE creative. They are heading into WWE TLC with a lot of momentum on their side.

Advertisement

Considering the talent involved in this match, this bout could be an early show-stealer. The New Day, who are on the verge of a three-peat over their latest rivals, are well-established. They have next to nothing to lose. So we are predicting a victory for Alexander and Benjamin because The Hurt Business is booming, and the stable deserves to hold more gold.

Our Pick: The Hurt Business