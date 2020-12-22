WWE TLC 2020: Star ratings for every match

WWE TLC 2020 capped off a very interesting year of pay-per-views for the company.

Despite a global pandemic and performing in front of no physical fans, the promotion has overcome questionable creative decisions to put out a long line of quality major shows. WWE performers have consistently delivered exceptional matches every month.

With the TLC stipulation on the two main title matches of the evening and three more championships up for the grabs, this show had all the makings for a noteworthy one that did not disappoint. The contests across WWE TLC 2020 either met or exceeded all expectations set forth for them.

There were seven matches on the card for the night with considerable stakes for every one of them. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at WWE TLC 2020.

Daniel Bryan, Big E, Chad Gable & Otis vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro - WWE TLC 2020 Kickoff Show

The unannounced eight-man tag team match on the WWE TLC 2020 kickoff show was harmless fun. With eight upper to mid-card stars involved, this was a great showcase of just how much talent that SmackDown has right now. It also highlighted just how underutilized some of that same talent is at the moment.

The match focused on the budding rivalry between WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Big E. These two men have been interacting over the past few weeks, with Zayn owning a count-out win over his adversary two weeks ago.

This felt like a house show-type contest to get the fans excited for what was to come on the rest of the night. The highlights were the brief sequence between Chad Gable and Cesaro, as well as Big E getting the pinfall on the Intercontinental Champion. Some skillful performers put on a decent multi-man match to kick off WWE TLC 2020.

Star rating: **3/4

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (vs. The Miz) in a TLC match for the WWE Championship - WWE TLC 2020

The official WWE TLC 2020 pay-per-view began with Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a TLC match. These two men displayed solid chemistry from the offset. It became a more psychology-based bout with Styles focusing on the left knee of his larger opponent. McIntyre's selling was tremendous here.

Styles' use of the steel chairs and ladders to inflict damage on the leg of McIntyre was very effective. There were awesome spots, with AJ putting on the Calf Crusher in the chair and ladder to really incapacitate his opponent. McIntyre's gorilla press of Styles into a table on the floor was another fabulous spot in this one.

The introduction of The Miz cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase added plenty of drama to the closing stretch. John Morrison and Omos also provided some moving parts that added to the frenetic finish.

All the performers involved produced a fun encounter that really kept fans on the edge of their seats to close things out in this WWE TLC 2020 opener.

Star ratings: ****