WWE WrestleMania 35: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Becky Lynch Makes History at WrestleMania 35

History. That's what we all saw at WrestleMania 35. Kofi Kingston made history by winning the WWE Championship for himself and all those that have ever been underestimated or held down by the machine. Roman Reigns returned to form after his second battle with leukemia and was victorious in an emotionally exhausting match against Drew McIntyre.

For the first time in history, women main evented a WrestleMania pay-per-view and The Irish Lasskicker Becky Lynch walked away as the first ever RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. History. There were demons, goddesses, vipers, legends, immortals and WWE Hall of Famers. A beast was slain and Triple H unleashed his inner animal.

This was WrestleMania, the greatest show on earth. A record six championships changed hands before the show was over and WWE headed into a brand new era in historic fashion.

Join us as we unpack the very best, worst, and downright ugliest moments in this special WrestleMania edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good - The Seth Rollins Era Begins

NEW Universal Champion Seth "The Beast Slayer" Rollins

The Seth Rollins era officially began in 2015 when The Architect left WrestleMania 31 as the brand new WWE Champion. The scene looked almost identical to the picture above and for a while, Rollins appeared to be unbeatable until a serious injury derailed his WWE championship run and forced him out of action for nearly a year.

To say Rollins worked hard to return to his place of prominence is an understatement. Rollins pushed his body to limits he never knew existed and finally earned the opportunity to fight for WWE championship supremacy by outlasting 29 other men in the Royal Rumble.

Rollins chose to face Brock Lesnar, the Universal Champion who was nearly impossible to vanquish, a competitor who has very much earned the moniker "The Beast."

Rollins had his doubters. How could he conquer Lesnar? Lesnar was too big, too fast, too strong. Before the match even began, those doubters appeared to be correct in their assessment, but the heart is the great intangible even when faced with sheer brutality. Rollins has a heart in abundance and wit to add.

While Lesnar attempted to gain an early advantage over Lesnar with unparalleled physicality, the man now known as The Beast Slayer hit Lesnar with a low blow and three curb stomps in a row. That's all it took. Rollins covered Lesnar for the three count and took possession of the coveted Universal Championship.

The latest chapter in Rollins' epic story has come to a close. The pen is now firmly in his hand as The Architect begins another chapter in his storied professional wrestling career.

