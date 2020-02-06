WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting the entire RAW side of the card

RAW has been excellent in 2020.

Ever since the turn of the year, Monday Night RAW has been one of the better weekly shows in the world of wrestling. This can be boiled down to Paul Heyman's knack for fine storytelling and continuity in angles.

The Red brand may not be entirely perfect but overall, it is pretty enjoyable. The storylines on the show blended perfectly into the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, making it one of the best in history.

And this momentum is set to continue as we march on the road to WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows, but the card is still quite open in places.

This article will cover five matches from RAW, not including the confirmed WWE Title match, using current storylines on the brand as well as possible directions that WWE could go for 'Mania.

Here is the likely remainder of the RAW matches, to go along with Lesnar vs McIntyre, on the WrestleMania 36 card.

#5 Kabuki Warriors vs Divas of Doom (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

This would be the best WrestleMania match for the Kabuki Warriors.

Asuka and Kairi Sane have barely defended their titles since winning them from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell, with the female tag team division being almost non-existent. The best team that WWE could pit the Kabuki Warriors against is one that reunited at the Royal Rumble.

Beth Phoenix and Natalya, known as the Divas of Doom, enjoyed a solid partnership in this year's Rumble match, lasting until the final four. The Glamazon, in particular, looked excellent. She went on for over 20 minutes despite having the back of her head gashed open.

Phoenix could move over from commentary duties in NXT during the Road to WrestleMania for a tag title match alongside her best friend at the Show of Shows. Natalya did lose to Asuka on this week's RAW as well, possibly planting the seeds for an eventual showdown between the two tandems.

