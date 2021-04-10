WWE WrestleMania 37: Ranking each match on Night Two by its potential quality

WrestleMania 37 begins in less than 24 hours, with WWE holding the event over two nights. The world is ready for The Show of Shows, particularly because of the presence of live fans.

The fans are set to create a memorable couple of nights, injecting some external energy into the in-ring action. Seven matches have been scheduled for both nights of WrestleMania, with all of them having a purpose. But will all of them deliver?

Whether WWE told an effective story in the lead-up to The Grandest Stage of Them All or not, most matches are expected to prosper at Raymond James Stadium. We assessed the potential of each match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, which you can check out HERE.

Anyway, Night Two features quite a few high-profile matches. Some of the undercard bouts on Sunday could realistically steal the show too, depending on the circumstances surrounding them.

Here is each match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Night Two, ranked by its potential quality.

#7 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Winners of Tag Team Turmoil on Night One of WrestleMania for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE has completely mishandled the women's division on RAW and SmackDown heading into WrestleMania. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are at the forefront of this issue. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were shoehorned into both Women's title feuds for 'Mania.

Jax and Baszler will find out their opponents at The Show of Shows on Night One, with five teams set to duke it out in a Tag Team Turmoil Match for a title shot. Without any actual build, the subsequent match may not do too well at WrestleMania.

The Riott Squad could be considered the favorites in the multi-woman match, although Lana and Naomi are also possible winners. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will likely have an alright match on Sunday. But with minimal heat, it can only go so far in the quality department.

A positive of the Women's tag team title situation is the effective use of both nights of WrestleMania to tell a story and tie the event together. Unfortunately, the story in question has not excited the WWE fans nearly enough.

