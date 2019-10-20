WWE/Wrestling news roundup: Bruce Prichard discloses Paul Heyman’s secret method to inspire locker room, The Fiend’s next Steel Cage match announced (13th-19th October 2019)

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 799 // 20 Oct 2019, 12:05 IST

The Fiend will have another match against Seth Rollins

Welcome to the weekly WWE/Wrestling news roundup where we discuss some of the biggest stories in the pro-wrestling universe.

After an eventful week, we have new matches, vacated Championships and a lot of backstage secrets out in the sun. This past week saw Eric Bischoff exit the WWE to be replaced by Bruce Prichard.

In other news, Jon Moxley had to vacate his title owing to natural causes but that didn't spare him from being at the receiving end of trash-talk from a former Champion.

So without further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest highlights of the week.

#1 Bruce Prichard on how Paul Heyman inspires the locker room, discusses RVD-Taz brawl in detail

Paul Heyman's secret method to inspire the locker-room backfired a few times

Bruce Prichard replaced Eric Bischoff as the Executive Director of SmackDown after the latter’s shocking exit from the company earlier this week.

Over the years, WWE locker rooms have witnessed several brawls unfold, both scripted and personal. Recently, Prichard went into the details of the infamous brawl between former Champion Rob Van Dam and SmackDown commentator Taz.

In the process, he revealed that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman would deliberately stir up trouble in the locker room to keep the Superstars motivated.

I think Paul bred that within his locker room. He had to. You know when Paul was running it, he was presented it as opposition to the world. Right or wrong, that inspired a lot of guys. And Paul would do whatever he could do to inspire his talent and get them fired up.

Discussing the fight, he said

Oh gosh, I never heard about it until many years later when Rob was in the WWE. Definitely didn’t hear about it then, so I don’t know that it was such of a big thing then. It probably grew into legend as more and more people heard of the story, and it probably grew in. Oh and I heard that Taz pulled a knife, and I heard that Sabu had a bazooka! I mean, you know, I don’t know.

#2 The Fiend and Seth Rollins set to compete in a Steel Cage match

Let Him In!

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is set to lock horns with Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match on November 4, 2019, in the main event of Monday Night RAW right after the PPV.

The details of this match were revealed via an advertisement featuring Rollins and The Fiend. Before that, the two will lock horns at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship.

It is interesting to note that WWE have eliminated the Wild Card rule and Bray Wyatt is now a member of SmackDown’s roster. In that case, WWE will be forced to justify having The Fiend compete on the Red brand.

