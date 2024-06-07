3 historic moments from the first-ever Clash at the Castle that changed WWE forever

Clash at the Castle is one of WWE's prominent international premium live events, catering to the fans of the United Kingdom. The first-ever edition of the spectacle took place in 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which has set a bookmark in the history of WWE.

From the shocking debut of a top star to the herald of one of the biggest heel turns, several things took place in the spectacular event in Wales, which changed the course of WWE. The inaugural edition of the spectacle has set a new standard for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

As the company prepares to host the second edition of the show in Glasgow, Scotland, this year, let us look back at three iconic moments from the first-ever Clash at the Castle that forever altered the WWE landscape

#3. Solo Sikoa's debut on the main roster

One of the biggest things that happened at Clash at the Castle 2022 was the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa. It ushered in a new chapter in The Bloodline saga, which has changed the course of WWE forever. Sikoa has recently evolved into one of the biggest elements of the ongoing saga.

Besides, he has been appointed as the "Tribal Heir," which makes him the successor of Roman Reigns. His historic debut at the first-ever Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, has not only added a new layer to The Bloodline, but it has also transmuted the Stamford-based promotion.

Sikoa has now taken control of the Samoan faction in the absence of Reigns, acting as the new Tribal Chief. He has brought in new members to the group and has become power-driven. This may ultimately lead to the next chapter of The Bloodline, paving the way for the great battle of the Samoans.

#2. Gunther vs Sheamus at Clash at the Castle 2022

The 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event witnessed a stellar match between Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. This bout is etched in the pages of history and has changed the landscape of WWE forever, especially for The Ring General.

This match made the whole world realize how good Gunther is and set the course for his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. Although he won the title a few months prior to the spectacle, Clash at the Castel 2022 was the place where his mega push truly heralded.

The Imperium leader went on to establish himself as a top star and inscribe his name on the pages of history in golden letters by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

#1. Dominik Mysterio's heel turn

One of the biggest things that took place at the first-ever Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event was Dominik Mysterio's heel turn. The significance of this moment transcends the realm of sports entertainment, as it saw the birth of one of the biggest heels in WWE.

Not only did it change the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, but it also heralded a run that will forever remain historic. Dominik came out of his father's shadow and evolved into one of the top stars in WWE. It also paved the way for his iconic rivalry with Rey Mysterio, which culminated in a Father vs. Son match at WrestleMania 39.

Moreover, it also gave rise to one of the most compelling storylines in WWE, involving Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom. All in all, Dominik's heel turn at the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales, has changed the course of WWE forever and made him a bigger superstar.

