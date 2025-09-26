2 WWE stars who may never return from neck injuries and 3 who will

Many injuries can put a WWE performer on the shelf. From ACL tears to broken arms or collarbones, devastating injuries can cost wrestlers time out of the ring.

When it comes to career-ending maladies, however, damage to one's neck is often hard to overcome. Few athletes can recover from trauma to their neck or spinal cord.

Several prominent stars suffered neck injuries, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, Paige, and Nikki Bella. Each of those performers made triumphant ring returns.

Some other current names may not be so lucky. The next two WWE stars may never return from their neck injury, while three others will.

#5. Piper Niven is young enough to make a potential return

Edge had to retire in 2011 due to trauma to his neck. He was able to come back nine years later as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. He's continued to perform at a high level.

Piper Niven disappeared from TV in late August. It was later disclosed that it was due to issues with her neck. Addressing the problem is the first step, so the idea she's not wrestling means it's serious enough.

With how medicine has evolved in the last decade, however, Niven should be able to return if surgery and rest can repair her neck.

#4. Jason Jordan works as a backstage producer for WWE

Jason Jordan received a big push once his team with Chad Gable ended. He was revealed as Kurt Angle's son (in storyline) and was likely to face Angle in a high-profile match.

A neck injury in 2018 put an end to his push and in-ring career. Since that time, he's transitioned to being one of WWE's leading backstage producers.

He can often be seen on RAW and SmackDown as one of the people trying to prevent further carnage during attacks. Since he's been out for close to seven years, it feels like he's content with his current role.

If he could have returned in that timeframe, it feels like he'd have been back since he was only 29 when the injury happened.

#3. There's some light at the end of the tunnel for Big E

One of the more devastating moments that fans witnessed in real time was Big E's neck injury. The former WWE Champion landed on his head after Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly overhead toss.

He had neck fusion surgery and has continued to appear as a panelist on preshows and post-event coverage. Big E was even used in a New Day break-up angle last December.

Since he's three years out from the injury and is only 39, he could return in his 40s like Edge did. He just may need more time to fully heal.

#2. Robert Roode is happy in retirement

Robert Roode joined NXT from TNA back in 2016. He went on to win the NXT Championship as well as the US title and tag team gold on WWE's main roster.

The Glorious One underwent two neck fusion surgeries after leaving the ring in 2022. He transitioned to a role as a backstage producer/agent, like many former wrestlers do.

Since he's 49 years old and has had two major procedures on his neck, it feels like he's content outside of the ring. Despite being medically cleared, Roode may only show up as an on-screen character. The active part of his career is likely over.

#1. Kevin Owens hopes to be back in a year

One thing that sets Kevin Owens' neck injury apart from the others on this list is that some of the trauma could arguably be attributed to his daredevil style.

He's not afraid to take a big bump, including jumping off stages or big signs like at WrestleMania 36 against Seth Rollins. The Prizefighter is currently out of action indefinitely after addressing neck issues.

It cancelled his planned WrestleMania program with Randy Orton. While most neck injuries seem like career-enders, Owens is still in the early stages of recovery.

He's confident he can be back in a year if everything goes well. It seems like the former Universal Champion will be back in a WWE ring in a year or two.

