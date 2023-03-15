3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Engagement called off; Seth Rollins to leave?; Cody Rhodes' student gets an offer

Welcome to the latest column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

The harsh truth about real life is that not every love story has a happy ending. Recently, a top AEW star alluded to his heartbreaking breakup with his fiancé. Also, will Seth Rollins ever leave WWE? We've learned some speculation on the former Universal Champion's potential move.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan's company has reportedly made an offer to Cody Rhodes' student.

Without further ado, let's dive into the top five rumors.

(Note: None of these rumors/speculations have been confirmed yet. So take it with a pinch of salt)

#5. Hopefully Not True: MJF and his long-time girlfriend Naomi have called off their engagement

MJF is finally on a pedestal in AEW, but he's seemingly not winning in the game of life. The Salt of the Earth and his long-time girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum were engaged to be married in September last year.

However, the couple appeared to have called off their engagement after MJF referenced his relationship status during a promo on Dynamite last month.

Fightful Select has since backed the legitimacy of The Salt of the Earth's promo. Furthermore, both have unfollowed each other on social media platforms, which has only fueled the rumors of their breakup.

Naomi even removed their engagement post from her Instagram handle. Bryan Danielson and Britt Baker have also poked fun at MJF by referencing his split with his fiancé publically.

We hope this rumor is not accurate. Fans should take it with a grain of salt until one of them comes out to confirm rumors of their split up.

#4. Hopefully True: Seth Rollins to consider leaving WWE for AEW?

The Messiah!

Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays of WWE television in recent years. Having already established himself as a WWE lifer, it will be a cold day in hell before he jumps ship to AEW.

He once made a "minor league" comment about Tony Khan's promotion, which insinuated that he has no interest in leaving the big leagues anytime soon.

Despite such remarks, Dave Meltzer believes Rollins could use AEW as leverage to get a better WWE deal or perhaps even make the switch:

"The guy whose contract, and I don't know what the date is, it's not this year but the guy I see...Seth Rollins, not that he necessarily has an interest right now or anything like this. But money talks. He's a guy when his deal's up, even if he doesn't want to go, I would absolutely negotiate with both sides because in AEW he would be over like crazy. Just for jumping," Dave Meltzer said.

We hope this speculation is true. Seth Rollins could take AEW to greater heights with his star power and provide dream matchups against bigwigs like Kenny Omega, whom he has always wanted to face.

#3. Hopefully True: Ashley D'Amboise receives AEW offer

Ashley is one of the most promising female stars in wrestling today!

Ashley D'Amboise has been a regular on Dark and Elevation since stepping foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021.

After slogging away on YouTube shows for months, it looks like the company has finally acknowledged her talent. Fightful Select recently learned that AEW has offered a contract to D'Amboise, though there's no word on whether she has accepted the offer.

We hope this report is accurate as a recent fan interaction on Twitter appears to have confirmed the rumors. The 32-year-old prospect can provide much-needed depth for the thriving women's roster.

She could also get a rub from the likes of Britt Baker, Saraya, and Ruby Soho, to name a few, which will help take her career to a whole new level.

#2. Hopefully Not True: Cody Rhodes wanted Chad Gable in AEW

The two men clashed on RAW a few weeks ago!

Cody Rhodes has undoubtedly been instrumental in building All Elite Wrestling from the ground up. He paved the way for several former WWE Superstars to make the switch and rekindle their love for pro wrestling.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that The American Nightmare wanted Chad Gable to leave WWE for AEW in 2021:

"Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to have a 'big showing' during their Raw match tonight, as Rhodes has been a fan of him and was one of the unnamed AEW talents hoping to eventually bring Gable to the company, as reported by Meltzer in 2021.”

We hope this report is not accurate. WWE might not have used Gable to his full potential yet, but they can get behind him at any given point in time.

Regardless, he is still getting considerable TV time, whereas, he would have easily been lost in the shuffle in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Hopefully True: Taya Valkyrie could make her AEW debut this weekeev

Taya Valkyrie has been heavily linked with All Elite Wrestling ever since Jade Cargill issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship on the forthcoming episode of Dynamite in Winnipeg.

Interestingly, her challenge is exclusively for Canadian wrestlers only, which has sent fans buzzing over the identity of a mystery opponent. As such, Valkyrie, who recently finished her stint with IMPACT Wrestling, happens to be a Canadian.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the former WWE Superstar could be the one to answer Cargill's open challenge this week:

“We know she’s either going to WWE or AEW, but the point is, they talked about a mystery Canadian, and she’s Canadian and it’s starting to add up that it could be. So, unless she’s debuting on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT this Tuesday, she didn’t have to leave that tour, right?"

We hope this is true. Taya Valkyrie could just be the woman Jade Cargill needs to increase her stock.

While the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion has refuted the ongoing rumors, she probably doesn't want her potential debut to be the worst-kept secret.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below.

