3 reasons why Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) should return to WWE Monday Night RAW and 2 reasons he should debut at AEW All Out

Braun Strowman (now known as Adam Scherr) is currently one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. The company shockingly released the former WWE Universal Champion in 2021 as part of budget cuts, a decision that baffles fans to this day. He was a genuine top star and main event attraction.

Scherr made his WWE debut in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family, his awe-inspiring strength and larger-than-life personality won him over with the WWE Universe and propelled him all the way to championship glory at WrestleMania 36, beating Goldberg in emphatic fashion to win his first major world title with the company. Unfortunately, his reign was marred by the pandemic, and he never got to enjoy the victory with a live audience.

The fact that the Monster Among Men would be let go due to "budget cuts" less than a year after his title win would have been a bitter pill to swallow. Since then, Scherr has remained busy on the independent circuit and created his own promotion called Control Your Narrative with EC3.

as per PWInsider's latest report, Braun Strowman is set to make his return to the company now that Triple H is in charge. However, it's also possible that he could take up a new challenge with AEW as well, given that he's gone on record to state that he's been in talks with higher-ups within the company.

With WWE Clash at the Castle now in the history books, the fallout from the premium live event could be the perfect opportunity for Strowman to make a return on this week's RAW. AEW All Out could also benefit from a surprise return as well. Could the Monster Among Men make his wrestling return at either show?

Here are three reasons why Braun Strowman should return to WWE Monday Night RAW and two reasons why he should debut at AEW All Out instead.

#3. Why Braun Strowman should return at WWE Monday Night RAW - Fresh chance under the new Triple H regime

Braun Strowman and Triple H share a great relationship, dating back to their time working together in NXT. When Braun signed with WWE in 2013, the former strongman competitor learned his craft at the WWE Performance Center for a number of years before joining up with the main roster.

Triple H was a huge admirer of the big man and vouched for his ability to succeed in the business despite his age and injury issues at the time. The Game's faith in the wrestler has been rewarded as he quickly rose to the top of the WWE card thanks to his athleticism and giant charisma.

It's no wonder that Fightful reported that Triple H was allegedly interested in bringing Strowman back. He will definitely thrive once again under the King of Kings and quickly regain his spot as a main eventer within the company upon his return.

#2. Why Braun Strowman should debut at AEW All Out - Tony Khan lacks a genuine heavyweight wrestler in the main event scene

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley will headline All Out for the AEW World Championship. While both wrestlers are hugely popular and experienced veterans at this stage in their careers, beyond them, there is a lack of talent in the main event scene.

The likes of Kenny Omega and Adam Cole are either still working their way back from injury or are still injured. Former champions such as Hangman Page have dropped off the card while Chris Jericho is tied up in a feud with Bryan Danielson.

AEW needs new faces to inject freshness into the world title picture, someone who could be a genuine threat towards the next champion. Insert Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men's potential debut would add another heavyweight athlete to the AEW roster, where heavyweight wrestlers are few and far between. He could therefore stand out from the competition immediately with his larger-than-life presence.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, AEW coach Mark Henry discussed potentially signing the former Universal Champion, seeing as he was the one who brought Strowman into pro wrestling through his connections in the strongman industry.

"[Braun is] super high on my list. It's not all a Mark Henry decision but there is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August- I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides." [From 0:23 to 0:54]

Tony Khan could be holding off a surprise at All Out this weekend. While most fans would expect MJF to make his return, a debut by the former Wyatt number would definitely be a swerve that will have the audience blindsided.

#2. Why Braun Strowman should return at WWE Monday Night RAW - He could return to face Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury returned to pro wrestling at WWE Clash at the Castle, making a huge impact during the main event. Not only did he thwart Austin Theory's potential Money in the Bank cash-in, but The Gypsy King also squared off against Roman Reigns before consoling Drew McIntyre after his heartbreaking loss.

Fury is a boxing legend but has expressed interest in signing with WWE, having enjoyed a his brief stint in 2019. Who better to confront him in the middle of the ring on Raw than a returning Braun Strowman?

The two heavyweights have battled before at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The boxer defeated The Monster Among Men via countout, so he will definitely be seeking revenge for that upset loss.

It could be the type of potential box office feud that lures the former Universal Champion back from his wrestling exile. The mainstream coverage alone will catapult the wrestler back into relevancy.

#1. Why Braun Strowman should debut at AEW All Out - The AEW schedule offers more flexibility to pursue outside projects

In an interview with John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman revealed that he had taken a meeting with AEW management. The former WWE Superstar has made it clear that he no longer sees himself wrestling full-time:

“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that," Strowman continued. "We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now."

The former Universal Champion further explained that he would like to continue entertaining fans but also wants to be given leeway to pursue outside interests.

“So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way,” said Strowman.

Therefore, joining AEW seems like the most logical solution, given their flexible schedule and freedom to take outside bookings. Strowman will still be able to wrestle on a major stage while still having time to explore other avenues that he might not have had while under a WWE contract. It could start with a shocking debut at All Out.

#1. Why Braun Strowman should return at WWE Monday Night RAW - He can immediately be inserted as WWE Universal Championship contender

Braun Strowman has a long history with current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Their rivalry kickstarted in 2017 when Strowman regularly dominated the Big Dog multiple times. Despite being the heel of the equation, fans cheered him immensely for owning Reigns, who was a miscast babyface at the time.

When Reigns debuted his Tribal Chief character back in 2020, he would ultimately pin Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at Payback to win the Universal Championship. Their fortunes have diverged drastically since then.

The Head of the Table remains at the top of the food chain today, and his success must have affected Strowman. If he were to return to WWE Monday Night Raw, he could immediately target Reigns once again and send a serious message to the WWE Universe.

