4 AEW rumors we hope are true & 2 we hope aren't: Released wrestler signs; Two more stars leaving the company; Tony Khan's interest in buying WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

Tony Khan's penchant for signing released WWE Superstars continues as he recently racked up another free agent.

Meanwhile, a WWE Hall of Famer is seemingly 'gone' from the company. Subsequently, a former ROH World Champion has asked for his release.

We also have updates on AEW's locker room reaction and Tony Khan's interest in buying WWE following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement. With these lead stories, we'll dive into the top six rumors of the week.

#6. Hopefully true: Cole Karter signs with AEW

Cole Karter, who previously worked as Troy "Two Dimes" Donavan before his WWE release in June this year, returned to AEW programming last week.

He unsuccessfully challenged FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite (week 2).

Following his appearance, Fightful Select reported that Karter has likely agreed to a "tiered" deal with AEW, meaning he could appear 'semi-regularly' on flagship and YouTube shows. However, this isn't a full-time contract.

We hope this report is accurate. While the company currently doesn't need any talent due to an overloaded roster, Mr. Khan can still utilize Karter's potential on B-shows like Dark and Elevation.

The former NXT Superstar made several appearances for AEW last year, including a bout against Paul Wight. A similar push for him could be on the cards before he applies for WWE somewhere down the line.

Recent reports have also suggested that John Laurinaitis told the indie star to re-apply next year after a failed drug test led to his WWE release. The 22-year-old has also teased a return to the promotion via a heartfelt tweet.

#5. Hopefully true: Tully Blanchard could be 'done' with AEW and ROH

Tully Blanchard is a WWE Hall of Famer!

Tully Blanchard's no-show at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view led to rampant speculation regarding his status with the company.

Earlier on the show, Prince Nana appeared backstage to announce that he had purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises, and its members will now be part of his Embassy faction.

Nana even accompanied Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony to the ring for their triumphant performances against Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian in a trios action.

Later, Fightful Select learned that Blanchard's prior commitments to his prison ministry group forced him to miss the event.

However, ROH talent and staff members believe the 68-year-old is 'done' with the promotion. He hasn't been involved in any plans as well.

We hope this report is true. Blanchard has achieved everything he possibly could in the wrestling business. After evidently failing to elevate the Tully Blanchard Enterprises faction, it's high time for him to ride off into the sunset.

#4. Hopefully not true: Jonathan Gresham asked for his release

There was a conversation with Tony Khan, which involved some cussing as well.

#AEW #ROH #JonathanGresham #DeathBeforeDishonor Less than 24 hours after losing the ROH World Championship, Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his release!There was a conversation with Tony Khan, which involved some cussing as well. Less than 24 hours after losing the ROH World Championship, Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his release!There was a conversation with Tony Khan, which involved some cussing as well.#AEW #ROH #JonathanGresham #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/7WUtFfUbA1

Jonathan Gresham had a rough outing heading into Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which saw him lose the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli.

Fightful Select reported that Gresham requested his release before the show, citing a lack of communication with management over his creative booking.

Word making the rounds on the internet suggests that the former world champion vented his frustration at Tony Khan and even cussed him out.

The 34-year-old was also against the idea of a heel turn, though it would have meant bigger things for him. As of this writing, Gresham is 'done' with wrestling for the foreseeable future.

We hope this report is not true. Gresham is arguably one of the most underrated talents today. His potential departure could be a massive blow to the ROH side of things as they are yet to secure a TV deal.

Whether or not his heated situation with Mr. Khan simmers down, we hope Gresham doesn't walk away from pro wrestling entirely. The veteran still has a lot to offer to this business.

#3. Hopefully not true: Tony Khan potentially buying WWE

Will Tony Khan make overtures to buy WWE?

Vince McMahon's decision to step down as WWE Chairman and CEO has become the talk of the wrestling world lately.

But even more so, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation about AEW President Tony Khan possibly making a play to buy the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer clarified that Mr. Khan doesn't have enough money to purchase WWE, though the head honcho would love to pull off such a mega deal someday:

"Tony himself on this day does not have the money to buy, but would he have the contacts to put a proposal together? Would he want to do it? I think he would want to, but could he pull it off?" I don’t rule that one out either."

We hope this hearsay is merely speculation at the moment, and fans should take it with a pinch of salt.

It's no secret that Mr. Khan is a billionaire, but it will be like a cold day in hell when Vince McMahon sells WWE to his competitors.

#2. Hopefully true: Discontented AEW wrestlers hoping to receive WWE offers

Blake Oestriecher @BOestriecher I think we're going to see some big changes in #AEW and #WWE in terms of talent moving from one side to the other. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and with Vince McMahon gone, I'd guess we see more AEW-to-WWE departures once we see how post-Vince WWE functions. I think we're going to see some big changes in #AEW and #WWE in terms of talent moving from one side to the other. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and with Vince McMahon gone, I'd guess we see more AEW-to-WWE departures once we see how post-Vince WWE functions.

With Vince McMahon seemingly out of the picture, fans may see some discontented AEW talent jump ship to WWE and vice versa.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that the AEW locker room is said to be happy off the back of Mr. McMahon stepping down from his duties.

Some underutilized stars are also optimistic about receiving WWE offers under the new regime:

"Several discontented wrestlers in AEW are happy with the news now that Vince isn't running the company anymore. Many who didn't see WWE as an option earlier, are hopeful that WWE may show interest in them now," said Keller. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

We hope this is true. The AEW roster is incredibly stacked right now, with many notable names like Lance Archer and Brian Cage, to name a few, struggling to make it to television programming.

However, some of these stars could potentially find huge success should WWE come knocking on their doors. After all, legit competition is healthy for the wrestling business and tends to bring out the best in everyone.

#1. Hopefully true: Kenny Omega returning to AEW soon

The Cleaner could be gearing up for a highly-anticipated AEW return!

Kenny Omega hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since losing his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear pay-per-view last year.

The Best Bout Machine went under the knife to recover from the numerous injuries he has been dealing with over the last few years.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that the injured star is inching closer to a return, possibly on the road to the All Out pay-per-view.

The wrestling journalist also unveiled that the company has tentative plans for The Cleaner to team up with The Young Bucks for a six-man tag team match on September 4th.

We hope this report is true. With the AEW roster already dealing with an injury bug, Omega's return could bolster the locker room's morale and bring more eyeballs heading into All Out later this year.

The company could ignite a dream rivalry pitting Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against Adam Cole and reDRagon.

