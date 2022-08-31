4 Biggest AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Triple H finally retaliates against Tony Khan; Jon Moxley unhappy; two former WWE Superstars re-sign 

Welcome to another edition of AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't. The wrestling war between WWE and AEW has escalated enormously, especially since Triple H took over creative control.

The recent report of the talent's contract tampering was just the beginning, as now The Game is possibly aiming to exact revenge on Tony Khan for referencing WWE in their programming endlessly.

Meanwhile, the word swirling as of late implies that Jon Moxley "hated" his previous status in the company. While some wrestlers have been pondering switching companies, two former WWE Superstars have signed contract extensions.

Keep reading as we reveal their names and other captivating top stories of the week.

#6. Hopefully True: Triple H vows to get retribution against AEW

AEW and WWE will be on a collision course this weekend, as the two companies will host their respective marquee events on September 4.

All Out pay-per-view will air live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, while the Worlds Collide event will take place from the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But interestingly, this isn't merely a coincidence that both shows will emanate on the same day.

PWInsider recently reported that Triple H intentionally booked the Worlds Collide show on the same day as All Out as his way of exacting revenge on Tony Khan, who has been keen on allowing its wrestlers to fire shots at WWE:

"I definitely think he [Triple H] did. We hadn’t word one about the show and suddenly, there it was. I think it’s a brilliant move. Tony Khan has taken a lot of victory laps along the way at WWE’s expense to turnabout is fair play to me. He tried to hurt HHH, and did, so it’s time for H to fire back," via PWInsider.

We hope this is true because AEW has been making multiple WWE references lately, with its most recent instance ensuing during a promo exchange between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

The Cerebral Assassin making such big moves against Mr. Khan's interests would only amp up their war and prompt the two sides to bring out their best for the wrestling fans.

#5. Hopefully Not True: Jon Moxley "hated" being labeled as Interim AEW World Champion

The new Undisputed AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley conquered CM Punk to unify the AEW World Championship in a squash match on Dynamite last week.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer learned that The Purveyor of Violence "hated" being called the interim champion, which seemingly exemplifies the company's decision to prepone the rumored All Out main event:

“It wasn’t a ratings ploy, although the timing was such that they definitely wanted to boost ratings, as much as Moxley becoming the real champion as he personally hated the interim thing, and it being a way to tell a different story," Meltzer said. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

We hope this rumor is not true. Moxley wouldn't have had a chance of becoming interim champion had Punk not gotten injured a few months ago. The latter's unfortunate absence opened the door for him to reach the pinnacle of his career again.

The decision to introduce an interim champion hooked viewers from the outset about the high-stakes match between Punk and Mox, which unfortunately ended up taking place on television. However, the two stalwarts are expected to collide again at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

#4. Hopefully True: Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have re-signed with AEW

The Jericho Appreciation Society

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker will seemingly continue to perform under the AEW umbrella for the foreseeable future.

Fightful reported that the former 2point0 had signed contract extensions, though the exact details of their new deals have not yet been disclosed.

We hope this report is true. Menard and Parker have experienced a career resurgence since leaving WWE and are now relishing the spotlight under Chris Jericho's watch.

As prominent members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, the two appear to have a brighter future in the promotion. Wrestling fans can expect them soon to set their sights on the tag team titles.

#3. Hopefully True: AEW considering a women's show

The Resident's Dentist!

Dave Meltzer recently reported that AEW is "serious" about introducing a new show, which will be exclusive to the women's division. However, Tony Khan allegedly hasn't decided on its potential date yet.

We hope this report is accurate because the company recently filed a new trademark for "All Elite Women," implying something big is cooking up. Wrestling fans have constantly vented their frustrations over the lack of TV time/presentation for the women's locker room in weekly programming.

But the idea of having a women's show would likely solve the issue, as we've seen how the WWE Evolution pay-per-view was seen as a big success for women's wrestling in 2018.

#2. Hopefully True: Samoa Joe is returning to television soon

The Samoan Submission Machine

Samoa Joe hasn't appeared in AEW programming since successfully retaining his ROH World Television Championship against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor on July 23 this year.

PWInsider recently shed light on his whereabouts, revealing that the former WWE Superstar was busy filming for the upcoming Peacock series Twisted Metal, which has now wrapped up. The word making the rounds is that Joe could return to television screens soon. We hope this rumor is true.

With All Out right around the corner, the time and place couldn't be better for The Samoan Submission Machine to make his jaw-dropping comeback.

#1. Hopefully Not True: Will Dynamite be cut down to one hour?

The two-hour Dynamite programming has been a weekly staple of AEW since its inception. Dave Meltzer recently shot down rumors of Wednesday night's show being "cut down" to an hour:

"I've been told untrue. It makes no sense. Why would you cut back on one of the highest rated shows on cable?" Meltzer said.

We hope the rumors of the flagship show being cut down to an hour are false. Dynamite episodes have been securing the number one spot on the cable majority of the time, with WarnerMedia seemingly happy with their performance and likely to give them a "big push at the upfronts" down the line.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below.

