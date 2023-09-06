5 AEW stars CJ Perry (fka Lana) can hook up with on TV amidst problems with Miro

AEW All Out 2023 was a show that over-delivered by all accounts. For a card that was mostly thrown together at the last minute, the pay-per-view event managed to deliver a number of well-received surprises, including the debut of CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE).

Miro's "hot and flexible" wife appeared after The Redeemer's crowd-pleasing match against Powerhouse Hobbs; however, the two seem to be on different pages. The confusing twist has led many to speculate what sort of storyline could be in store for Perry during her AEW run.

Given her insanely chaotic history with romance angles in WWE, it stands to reason that Tony Khan could try to replicate a similar program for his product. So, with that being said, here are five AEW stars CJ Perry could potentially hook up with on TV.

#5. Powerhouse Hobbs is the obvious candidate

As fun as the meaty match between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs was, there were certain elements of the story leading into the bout that felt unanswered. On paper, Hobbs simply challenged The Redeemer to a match to regain some momentum, and then the next minute, they're in a blood feud? Something here does not add up.

Creating a retroactive angle where it is revealed that Perry had an affair with Hobbs might be AEW's best bet for salvaging this storyline, especially considering that their issues were far from resolved at All Out.

This would also explain why Perry came to her husband's aid after the match but has never done so before.

#4. The Hollywood Hunk gains mainstream attention

Ryan Nemeth has steadily gained a following through his appearances on Being The Elite but has not made much of an impact on AEW television. Throwing him into the deep end of an attention-grabbing storyline might be the most effective way to give him a more prominent role in the promotion.

But, the real reason why Nemeth could be the perfect candidate for the third role in a Miro/Perry love triangle is because of his brother, WWE star Dolph Ziggler. The former World Champion famously had a program alongside Perry where the two were dating on-screen.

Tapping into this slice of history, AEW could pull off one of the most elaborate pieces of long-term, cross-promotional storytelling that the wrestling world has ever seen.

#3. Who is Luchasaurus behind the mask?

This entry is less about Miro and CJ Perry's on-screen tension and more about creating a vehicle to elevate Luchasaurus to the next level. The current TNT Champion is enjoying an entertaining run as Christian Cage's henchman, but it is only a matter of time before this act loses its legs.

Sooner or later, Luchasaurus is going to have to split from Cage and find his own path in AEW. Defecting from his mentor by giving in to Perry's temptations is an intriguing route Tony Khan and his creative team could take.

More so, this could include the Right Hand of Destruction finally unmasking and going on a reign of terror, likening him to another great big man, Kane. And much like the Big Red Machine, Luchasaurus could thereafter be positioned as an unsuspecting ladies' man. Plus, who wouldn't want to see him and Miro battle it out for the TNT Championship?

#2. Miro makes a run at the AEW World Championship

After a slow start to life in AEW, Miro has grown into a prominent position in the promotion. While there have been plenty of ups and downs, The Redeemer is now seen as a marauding monster, and fans would be overjoyed to see him involved in the world title picture.

The current AEW World Champion, MJF, has not exactly been shy about expressing his love for the opposite sex, even going so far as to kiss extras on live TV. Perhaps CJ Perry could be the catalyst to set up a program between Friedman and Miro.

This storyline might have to wait, however, as it seems that Samoa Joe will be next in line for a title shot. Nevertheless, a feud between Miro and MJF would be very exciting, and if anyone can pull off a chaotic, zany storyline, it's the current AEW World Champion.

#1. Jack Perry becomes the most hated man in pro wrestling

Following the backstage incident at All In, which ultimately resulted in CM Punk's contract being terminated, many fans have soured on Jack Perry. The 26-year-old star has major heat at the moment, and it would be in AEW's best interest to capitalize on this.

Involving him in an on-screen relationship with Miro's real-life wife would not only see Jack Perry become arguably the most hated man in all of professional wrestling, but it would also fit in with the bad boy gimmick he adopted following his heel turn.

Jack Perry is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the promotion, but when he returns, he will undoubtedly be welcomed with a thunderous chorus of jeers. The crowd reactions alone will be enough to elevate both his and Miro's careers to the next level.

