5 AEW stars who could potentially jump ship to WWE during All Out 2022 weekend

The pro-wrestling world has witnessed a progression in the past few years, with All Elite Wrestling going head-to-head with WWE's programming. As their impending collision of events approaches, fans worldwide are on the edge of their seats.

Last week, the McMahon-led company reportedly reached out to talent in AEW with a contract. However, the performers alerted their higher-ups, who then sent Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan a legal notice for tampering with their talents contract.

Additionally, the two promotions have upcoming events on the same weekend, with All Out and NXT World Collide on September 4th and Clash at the Castle on the day before.

Amidst the recent tensions between the two companies, below are five stars from the AEW roster who are seemingly unhappy with their contracts and are most likely to jump ship to WWE:

#5. Andrade El Idolo

Andrade signed with NXT in November 2015 and made his televised debut a few months later. He thrived in WWE's developmental territory and is a one-time NXT Champion. The Mexican star later teamed up with Zelina Vega, and the duo made their main roster debut on SmackDown in 2018.

A year later, Andrade was drafted to RAW, where he commenced a feud with Rey Mysterio and won the United States Championship. Towards the end of his tenure with McMahon's company, he seemed to be making less televised appearances and requested his release. The company at first refused, but then Andrade was let go in March 2021.

In June 2021, the 32-year-old debuted on AEW with former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero as his manager. He then commenced a feud with PAC. He is currently the leader of La Faccion Ingobernable and competed in the quarter-finals of the Trios Championship Tournament.

Earlier this month, Andrade tweeted a gif of himself in a backstage interview with the title 'Oh you didn't know.' This was in response to rumors afloat on him potentially joining WWE again with The Game holding the reins.

#4. Miro

Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) has not garnered much television time on his current brand. A few weeks ago, he liked a tweet that highlighted Miro possibly returning to his former employers, where he was given the right opportunities. His wife, Lana, seemingly hinted at potentially joining him in All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar was recently seen teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin against Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Brody King.

Despite having decreased television time himself, Miro recently shared a message to stars with similar complaints to accept the fact and change how they feel about it.

#3. MJF

👌🪝🐢🪝👌 @max1mum3ffort @TonyKhan @AEW @JonMoxley @CMPunk @BleacherReport @ppv_com



Last week's match was not needed. Punk squashing Mox now makes Mox look like a chump. It should have been MJF beating up Ace Steel for the open contract. @FiteTV Rare L.Last week's match was not needed. Punk squashing Mox now makes Mox look like a chump. It should have been MJF beating up Ace Steel for the open contract. @TonyKhan @AEW @JonMoxley @CMPunk @BleacherReport @ppv_com @FiteTV Rare L.Last week's match was not needed. Punk squashing Mox now makes Mox look like a chump. It should have been MJF beating up Ace Steel for the open contract. https://t.co/NsEL2i9RnE

AEW's controversial star MJF was last seen on Dynamite in June this year. He gave a scathing promo calling out Tony Khan for his unhappiness and frustrations in the promotion.

With things up in the air pertaining to The Salt of the Earth's whereabouts, it seems that his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion was seemingly extended till 2024.

Earlier this month, reports were abuzz on the 26-year old to return to AEW amidst the unification title match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk or All Out. A recent report by Dave Meltzer speculated that he was absolutely certain of MJF's return at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Salt of the Earth also cited the AEW President for signing all former WWE stars. The 26-year-old has not shied away from stating that if he got a better offer from Vince McMahon, he is most likely to take it.

However, with the uncertainty of events, we may get to witness MJF in WWE under Triple H's regime in the distant future.

#2. Malakai Black

Malakai Black was known by 'Aleister Black' during his WWE tenure

Malakai Black surprised the world with his AEW debut in 2021. He is currently the leader of his own faction, The House of Black. His faction member Brody King faced Darby Allin a few weeks ago, which resulted in a confrontation by wrestling legend Sting.

On the latest edition of AEW's weekly program, it was speculated that Black had allegedly requested his release. However, a few moments later, Miro cited that he had teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to take on the remaining members of House of Black at the upcoming pay-per-view.

His wife, Zelina Vega, is currently signed with WWE, where she performs under the Red brand.

#1. Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish was a member of an NXT faction

It was recently reported that Bobby Fish had allegedly not renewed his contract with AEW. He was a prominent part of the black-and-gold version of NXT back in 2017 and had a faction titled 'The Undisputed Era' alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

The remaining faction members all signed with WWE's rival promotion except for Strong, who still performs on NXT 2.0. Fish had also recently cited the impact of Triple H on his career and would go to battle for him.

Given The Game's recent prowl of bringing back released talent like Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY to the main roster, it might not be long before we see Bobby Fish jump on the WWE wagon too.

While a few of the talents have been vocal about their decreased television time and the current backstage scenario, things seem very uncertain on the longevity of their stints. Though for a few of the talents, the validity of their contracts expire in the next few years, AEW might not budge on letting go of them.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi