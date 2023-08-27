5 Bold predictions for AEW All In 2023 : 2 Members from Roman Reigns' family debut, WWE legend retires, Big return

AEW is gearing up for the biggest show in company history this Sunday at Wembley Stadium for All In London. With over 80,000 paid tickets sold, it has already surpassed SummerSlam 1992, which took place in the old Wembley Arena, in terms of fan attendance.

Tony Khan and the AEW will be under a lot of pressure to deliver a card worthy of such billing. Headlined by MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, fans can expect marquee matches such as FTR vs. Young Bucks, Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, and more.

There have been rumblings of possible surprises, cameos, and debuts that could occur during the pay-per-view. With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, here are five bold predictions for AEW All In 2023.

#5. English boxing star Tyson Fury makes a cameo at AEW All In

WrestleMania is known to regularly feature celebrities as part of the show to add to the overall spectacle. Whether AEW will go down the same route as All In is unclear at this point. But Tony Khan could be tempted to add some stardust to the festivities by bringing in several stars from the outside world to create buzz.

Given boxing's popularity in the United Kingdom, why not bring in the country's biggest boxing star right now, Tyson Fury?

During a recent episode of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan pitched the idea, which could help generate mainstream interest. Fury has previously done business with WWE and even appeared in a match at Crown Jewel a few years ago. He last appeared at WWE Clash at the Castle in nearby Cardiff, Wales, to support fellow Brit Drew McIntyre.

It's unknown whether Tony Khan has an existing relationship with Tyson Fury, but having him on board would be quite the coup. Tyson is the perfect fit for the squared circle with his larger-than-life personality and incredible popularity.

#4. Paul Wight returns to confront Kenny Omega

Speaking of larger-than-life characters, AEW star Paul Wight has been making the rounds in the media to promote the upcoming All In event. Best known as The Big Show in WWE, Wight signed with AEW in early 2021 as a commentator and analyst.

He's also wrestled occasionally, with his last in-ring appearance coming in March 2022. However, the World's Largest Athlete recently teased that he could come back at All In.

In an interview with DAZN Wrestling, Wight discussed a potential in-ring comeback. And if it were up to him, the former WWE Superstar would like to face Kenny Omega in a dream match.

According to Fightful Select, Wight recently showed off the boots of his Captain Insano gear, which could be the alter ego he chooses to return as during his comeback match. It would certainly be a memorable moment that fans would remember from the show if it happened.

#3. Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu debut at All In

Zilla Fatu, who is the son of the late great Umaga, has been making quite a splash on the independent scene since his debut earlier this year. On the other hand, Jacob Fatu has been a mainstay in MLW, winning the promotion's world title once.

As the cousins of Roman Reigns, they are arguably two of the most talented members of the Anoa'i Family and would fit right in with The Bloodline. However, if it were up to Zilla, he would be open to joining AEW instead.

The youngster teased signing with the company alongside with his cousin Jacob Fatu. He even tagged AEW in the post, clearly trying to test the waters to see if the promotion would be interested in recruiting them. Given their lineage and talents, they would definitely be a worthwhile addition to the roster and create an immediate impact.

#2. Saraya's brother, Zak Zodiac, makes an appearance

Saraya comes from one of the UK's most famous wrestling families, the Knights, who were famously portrayed in 2019's Fighting With My Family.

The Anti Diva's brother Zak Zodiac is one of the unsung heroes of the story, training together with Saraya. Unfortunately, he wouldn't get the call to join WWE while his sister went on to become one of the biggest female stars in the wrestling business.

Since signing with AEW, the former Divas Champion has supported Zak's quest to join a major wrestling promotion. He has been pictured ringside at Full Gear 2022 during Saraya's AEW debut match against Britt Baker.

Now that the company is set to hold such a monumental event in the Knights' own backyard, this could be Zak's chance once again. Despite being 31 years old, he has over two decades' worth of experience in the wrestling business and could surprise many fans, if given the chance.

#1. Chris Jericho retires at AEW All In

Chris Jericho is set to face one of the biggest opponents of his career, Will Ospreay, at All In this weekend. The New Japan wrestler has been in the most major role of his career. As mentioned on Dynamite this past Wednesday, he has already defeated Kenny Omega and Okada. Defeating Jericho would be another feather in his burgeoning career.

The Ocho will be under pressure to deliver on such a grand stage, despite his advancing age and the unmatched athleticism of his rival. A loss would be a debilitating setback for the legend and could really put into question his long-term future.

At 52 years old, Jericho has accomplished everything there is to do in the wrestling business. What better way to go out than to have his swansong in front of 80,000 screaming fans at Wembley Stadium? It would be a fitting end to one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation.

