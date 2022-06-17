5 booking directions for MJF after he demanded Tony Khan to fire him from AEW

MJF has remained a hot topic among AEW fans since his explosive promo on Dynamite nearly two weeks ago. While he hasn't appeared on television since The Long Island Loudmouth was the subject of much discussion backstage on last week's tapings.

For those unaware, The Salt of the Earth previously cut a scathing promo directed at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, bashing the CEO for refusing to agree to his demands while simultaneously signing former WWE Superstars. While calling Tony a "f***ing mark," he demanded to be fired from All Elite Wrestling.

Whether this is a real-life situation or not, it's undeniable that Maxwell Jacob Friedman's stock has never been higher. AEW would do well to capitalize on the momentum while it's still hot. Here we propose five booking directions for MJF going forward.

#5. AEW owner Tony Khan keeps MJF off-air and lets his contract expire in 2024

MJF has not been seen since the post-Double or Nothing Dynamite

This would be the most underwhelming scenario. MJF and AEW have reportedly struggled to find common ground in recent contract discussions.

MJF's current deal runs through to 2024. As reported by Fightful Select in April, he and Tony Khan had heated discussions about the state of his current deal, and it seems like a resolution is not forthcoming. The report further states that his constant WWE teases may not be completely scripted.

If Friedman's Dynamite promo was a shoot, then it would be in the company's best interests to keep the youngster off-air until his contract expires in 2024. At this point, he is a volatile asset at best.

Despite the potential for an industry-changing angle if they can bring MJF back and resolve their contract dispute, it's perhaps best for all parties to close the AEW chapter of the 26-year-old's career.

#4. MJF could interfere in the Interim World Championship match at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley is slated to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the Interim AEW World Championship.

It is a dream match for wrestling fans and a worthy main event to close the show. So what better way for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to make his return to All Elite Wrestling than by attacking the winner of the interim match?

It will garner the heel instant heat and make him the biggest talking point coming out of the event. This can kickstart a storyline where MJF beats either Mox or Tanahashi to become the AEW Interim Champion, delivering a plot twist. It's also perfect for Friedman to hold the company hostage as its champion.

#3. MJF starts storyline rivalry with AEW owner Tony Khan

AEW owner Tony Khan has not publicly commented on the MJF situation

Tony Khan has yet again refused to comment on the controversy surrounding MJF's reportedly strained relationship with AEW. Appearing on a recent episode of the podcast, Busted Open Radio, the AEW President straight up refused to comment on the issue:

"I can't comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate," Tony Khan said. (H/T - Fightful)

Not only has Khan completely ignored the Pinnacle leader's explosive promo, but AEW also has not posted the clip on their official social media accounts as well.

Could this start a growing rivalry between the 26-year-old and his boss? It could play out like a modern version of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon during the heyday of The Attitude Era.

There are doubts that this could even come to fruition, as Tony Khan has clarified that he does not want to be an on-screen character. But trust in Friedman to create magic with whatever he's been entrusted with. Perhaps their backstage animosity can translate into compelling television down the road.

#2. MJF returns at All Out to challenge CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman II needs to happen at some point. Their rivalry will define AEW's early history in the years to come.

Now that the Straight Edge Superstar is the AEW World Champion, the two stars can renew their bitter feud over the company's top prize. That is, of course, if Punk can defeat whoever ends up as Interim Champion, be it Jon Moxley or Hiroshi Tanahashi.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his take on the potential of a Friedman title run. On the Hall of Fame podcast, he said:

"That sounds like a great idea [putting the title on MJF]. I'm still wondering when the fallout is going to be from this pipebomb and something's gotta happen here. Something's gotta happen here and those corporate execs, you know I can't imagine that they wasn't feeling a certain way... I don't even know if that's a work, if they were really corporate execs, that could've been plants. That could've been people just saying was just coropate execs."

The Long-Islander feels he is ready to become the top star, and winning the AEW World Championship against CM Punk will solidify his status.

#1. MJF is granted his release and joins WWE

His AEW contract is slated to expire in 2024

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has noted he wants to join WWE once his contract is up. While he could be weighing his options, the AEW star seems a perfect fit for Vince McMahon's company due to his promo skills and larger-than-life persona.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on how well he thinks the AEW star will do if he joins the competition. During the Q&A segment of his Drive Thru' podcast, the former manager believed the creative team might cut MJF some slack:

"I think that they [WWE writers] would automatically have a little more respect for him and let him... because the nature of the personality they're getting have a little more leeway in saying things the way he wanted to, or in picking a few things. I'm not saying he'd have as much as in AEW, but you know, I think he could still be himself and still do what gets him over in that environment."

Cody Rhodes' run in WWE since his return serves as the perfect blueprint for Friedman to make a similar impact. Maxwell could feud with many potential rivals, including current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

